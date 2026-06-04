Tenstreet Analysis Reveals Drivers Prioritize Stability and Connection Amid AI Recruiting Shift

TULSA, Okla., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenstreet , a leading driver lifecycle management platform for the trucking industry, today released analysis shared last month during UConnect26, its annual user conference.

Based on anonymized platform data from approximately 5,000 carriers, Tenstreet analysis shows drivers remaining in current roles as they evaluate market uncertainty, prioritize human connection, and adapt to new, AI-driven recruiting processes.

Drivers Stay Put — But Still Watching the Market

As some carriers celebrate reduced turnover and improved retention rates, Tenstreet analysis suggests a more cautious outlook. Drivers are remaining in current roles longer, but “pent-up” driver turnover could hit carriers if freight conditions improve.

According to Tenstreet:

Average driver tenure has steadily increased since late 2023.

In April 2026, full application volume across the platform was just 5% lower than April 2025 levels.

Drivers continue to actively re-enter the market, submitting new applications after an average of 3.8 months in their current roles.



“This feels like a market stuck in neutral,” said Tim Crawford, Chief Executive Officer at Tenstreet. “If carriers can’t point to meaningful improvements they’ve made to the driver experience, today’s retention gains could prove temporary. We are seeing the beginning of an improvement in freight conditions, and that means drivers are likely to re-enter the market more aggressively as they regain confidence in available miles.”

Human Connection Still Drives Hiring Success

Although artificial intelligence continues to redefine the recruiting process and other aspects of the driver lifecycle, Tenstreet analysis found that personalized engagement remains one of the strongest predictors of hiring success:

Drivers who were referred to their position by another driver are 12 times more likely to eventually be hired, compared to the overall platform average.

Driver interest, fueled by personalized communication and recruiter engagement, remains the single strongest predictor of whether a driver is ultimately hired.

“When carriers rush to implement AI without thinking carefully about the driver experience, the process rapidly turns impersonal,” said Crawford. “AI shouldn’t make the hiring process feel like the self-checkout experience at a grocery store. It should only enable more contact and more connection between recruiters and drivers.”

Workflow Automation Supports Recruiter Efficiency

To help carriers maintain human connection while automating time-consuming tasks, Tenstreet unveiled Tenstreet Assistant, a new AI-powered command center, during UConnect26. Built on 20 years of industry data and workflow intelligence, Tenstreet Assistant:

Incorporates more than 100,000 recruiter-backed workflows and 25,000 client-specific checklists to reflect how carriers operate today.

Leverages data from IntelliApp, Tenstreet’s pre-populated driver application platform, which 96% of experienced drivers can use to accelerate the hiring process.

Integrates directly into Xchange, Tenstreet’s employment verification network, which facilitates nearly half of all industry verifications across more than 8,000 providers.

Enables carriers to choose which tasks are AI-enhanced, allowing them to retain control over key decisions and saving them 25 percent of time on routine tasks.

“Tenstreet Assistant has already helped us reduce qualification time by automatically reviewing screening reports and results, which allows our team to process applicants faster and more efficiently,” said Brian Burke, Senior Onboarding Manager at C&K Trucking. “We’re still only scratching the surface of its potential, and that’s really exciting for our organization.”

UConnect attendees received exclusive early access to Tenstreet Assistant and other new features, with a broader rollout to all Tenstreet clients and the wider market planned for August 2026.

To register interest for UConnect27, visit

www.tenstreet.com/user-conference-pre-registration .

Carriers and private fleets can learn more about how Tenstreet supports day-to-day operations across the driver lifecycle at www.tenstreet.com .

About Tenstreet

Tenstreet’s platform connects carriers and drivers, making it easier to fill trucks while staying compliant. It helps thousands of motor carriers and private fleets with driver marketing, recruiting, onboarding, safety, fuel efficiency, retention, and efficiency. Since 2006, millions of drivers have also used Tenstreet’s platform to quickly and securely apply for their next job. For more information, visit www.tenstreet.com .