Bishop Street Underwriters Appoints Karman Chan as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Street Underwriters (“Bishop Street”), a RedBird Capital Partners portfolio company, today announced the appointment of Karman Chan as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective immediately. Karman will serve as a key member of Bishop Street's leadership team, partnering closely with the CEO and President to drive strategic decision-making, anticipate the financial and operational demands of a rapidly scaling business and build the infrastructure needed to sustain long-term growth. In addition to overseeing finance and accounting, she will play an active role in shaping business strategy across the platform. Jeff Arricale has transitioned to Operating CFO, where he will support Karman and the broader finance organization to ensure continuity and support the firm’s financial operations.

“We are at a pivotal moment in Bishop Street's growth, and we are adding to our leadership team to match our ambition,” said Chad Levine, CEO of Bishop Street. "Karman is exactly the kind of CFO we need at this stage — someone with the financial acumen to build scalable infrastructure and the business instincts to be a true strategic partner to our leadership team. She will help us make better decisions, move faster and see around corners as we continue to grow. We are fortunate to build on the strong foundation Jeff created, and we look forward to continuing to work with him as we enter this next chapter.”

Karman brings extensive experience leading finance operations through periods of rapid growth. She spent 11 years at Galway Holdings as CFO, steering the business through more than 25 acquisitions, multiple debt raises, refinancings and recapitalizations. During her tenure, she drove a 17x increase in revenue while building the financial and accounting infrastructure necessary to support a business operating at that scale.

“Bishop Street is rapidly strengthening its position as a market leader,” said Chad Weber, President of Bishop Street. “As we continue expanding the platform globally, we are investing in the leadership, infrastructure and operational rigor needed to support long-term growth. Karman brings both the strategic perspective and execution experience to be a genuine business partner to this leadership team – not just a steward of our finances, but a key voice in how we build and grow this platform.”

“In a short period of time, Bishop Street has established itself as one of the most dynamic and differentiated platforms in the MGA market,” said Karman Chan, CFO of Bishop Street. “The opportunity to help develop a business with this kind of momentum, leadership and long-term vision is incredibly compelling. I look forward to working with the Chads, Jeff and the entire team as we continue building for the next stage of growth.”

About Bishop Street Underwriters

Bishop Street Underwriters, a RedBird Capital Partners portfolio company, partners with Managing General Agents (“MGAs”) and niche underwriting teams. Bishop Street aims to combine their best-in-class (re)insurance executive team's vision with RedBird’s strong track record, expertise and network in the financial services sector to build a differentiated platform that is uniquely positioned to capitalize on secular growth tailwinds in the industry. For more information, please go to www.bishopstreetuw.com.

Media Contacts

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

bishopstreet@gagnierfc.com

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