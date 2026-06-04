Study: Financial Planner Compensation Outpaces Inflation for Third Consecutive Year

CFP® Professionals Report Higher Pay and Career Fulfillment

WASHINGTON, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFP Board’s annual compensation study, released today, shows a clear advantage for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals, who reported higher pay, stronger benefits and greater career fulfillment than their non-certified peers.

CFP® certification pays off and delivers lasting value

The CFP Board 2026 Compensation Study found that CFP® professionals earn 11% more than other financial professionals after controlling for other factors like job experience, company size and the type of services they offer. The median 2025 total compensation for all financial planners was $195,000, reflecting 15% year-over-year compensation growth from 2024 to 2025. Tenure and leadership are the biggest compensation differentiators: CFP® professionals with 20-plus years of experience earn a median $360,000, rising to $452,135 for those who supervise five or more staff.

CFP® professionals find deep career fulfillment

The study also shows high career satisfaction among CFP® professionals, with 85% experiencing a high to very high sense of personal fulfillment. CFP® professionals indicate they are satisfied or very satisfied with career attributes, including stability (89%), work-life balance (83%), career advancement (80%), and professional development (80%). Additionally, 9 in 10 CFP® professionals plan to stay with their current employer over the next two years and, of those considering leaving their current companies, 63% intend to remain in the financial planning profession.

"This report reflects what CFP® professionals already know: financial planning is a career that offers both purpose and prosperity," said CFP Board CEO K. Dane Snowden. "It provides financial stability, flexibility and the opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives. CFP® certification is a powerful part of that equation — for the professionals who hold it, the firms that employ them and the millions of people they serve. And as demand for advice grows, its value will only continue to rise."





In addition to salaries, financial planners’ compensation packages tend to offer competitive benefits like defined contribution retirement plans (96%), professional certification/designation dues (93%), and hybrid work options (81%). Work-life balance is another key area highlighted in the study, with financial planners prioritizing their overall well-being alongside their professional responsibilities. Financial planners have a median of 20 days of paid leave per year, with a median of 10 paid holidays annually, as well as access to maternity (85%), paternity (82%), adoption (82%) and family medical leave (76%).

Download and read the full CFP Board 2026 Compensation Study .

About the Survey

CFP Board contracted Industry Insights to collect and compile compensation data from financial advisors across the U.S.

CFP Board emailed a link to an online questionnaire to a sample of CFP® professionals and financial planners who do not hold CFP® certification in January 2026. The firm received responses from 1,624 respondents by mid-March. Responses received after the deadline and questionnaires with incomplete information were not included. The data presented in this report have a margin of error of +/- 2.4% at a 95% confidence level.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public’s benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 109,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession’s body of knowledge.

CONTACT: Jane Riley Jacobsen, Director of Public Relations, O: 202-379-2305

E: media@cfpboard.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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