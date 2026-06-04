ISG Technology Announces Strategic Acquisition of Taylored Systems

Overland Park, KS, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISG Technology, LLC, part of the Twin Valley Family of Companies, announced the acquisition of Taylored Systems, LLC. This move brings the same strategy and approach ISG has used to transform from a traditional value-added reseller into one of the nation’s leading Mid-Market focused managed and cloud services providers.

Over the past decade, ISG’s leadership has consistently evolved their people, processes, and offerings to support mid-market clients’ business goals. By combining that focus with Taylored Systems’ dedication to client service and impressive service portfolio, the Indianapolis metropolitan area will experience an enhanced Taylored Systems that can be a key partner in their business.

“As we defined strategic growth opportunities, we identified four key criteria: strong values, exceptional customer service, experienced talent, and long-term potential,” said Ben Foster, President and CEO of ISG Technology. “Taylored Systems clearly stood out with each of them. For both companies to have NPS scores in the 70’s as technology services providers told us all we needed to know about the match.”

“This acquisition builds on ISG’s strong midmarket foundation by adding a proven provider with deep experience serving SMBs,” Foster added. “This will allow ISG to establish a meaningful presence in Indianapolis and to bring ISG’s strategy, and skill sets into the SMB market starting with Taylored System. This continues ISG and Twin Valley’s commitment to invest in new markets and best of breed solutions.”

The combination unites talent, expands service capabilities, and adds scale to support the growing technology needs of businesses in the Midwest. Customers will continue to benefit from trusted local relationships, supported by deeper technical expertise and a stronger managed services platform.

“We are proud of what Taylored Systems has built over the last 40 years and wanted to ensure the company’s employees and customers were positioned well for the future,” said Sam Petty, CEO of New Lisbon Holdings, Inc. “Throughout this process, ISG and Twin Valley stood out as organizations that share many of the same values, culture, and long term commitment to customer service. We believe this transition puts Taylored Systems in good hands moving forward.”

About ISG Technology

ISG Technology is a 4th generation, family-owned managed services provider delivering IT, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital transformation services to midmarket organizations across the United States. ISG is known for its long-term perspective, operational discipline, and commitment to helping clients navigate complexity and grow with confidence.

About Taylored Systems

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana, Taylored Systems has spent more than four decades helping clients succeed through advanced technology solutions. The company provides voice, data, security, and managed IT services across Indiana, with a strong commitment to the communities it serves.