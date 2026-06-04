Associa Returns as National Sponsor of 43rd Annual National Night Out

DALLAS, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announced its sponsorship of the 43rd annual National Night Out, a national campaign supporting safer neighborhoods through anti-crime initiatives and strengthening police-community partnerships.

As the sole community management company serving as a national sponsor, Associa is proud to continue raising awareness for National Night Out across the United States. This year marks Associa’s 15th year as a national sponsor of National Night Out, underscoring the company’s long-standing commitment to helping residents build stronger neighborhood connections.

To encourage participation, Associa is offering free National Night Out swag to community partners that sign up to host or support a local event, regardless of whether they are an Associa client. The complimentary materials are designed to help communities promote their gatherings, create a welcoming experience for residents and make it easier for board members, managers and local partners to bring neighbors together in support of safer, more connected neighborhoods.

“National Night Out reflects Associa's mission of building communities where residents feel safe, connected and are proud to call home,” said Anne Brumbalow, corporate citizenship and communications manager at Associa. “We are grateful to continue our partnership with the National Association of Town Watch and encourage more communities to participate this year. By offering free National Night Out swag, we hope to make it even easier for communities to host meaningful events that bring neighbors, local leaders and first responders together.”

National Night Out began in 1984 with 400 communities participating in a national effort to raise awareness of local anti-crime initiatives. Coordinated by local crime prevention agencies and organizations, communities showed their support for safer neighborhoods by turning on porch lights and holding front porch vigils. Today, more than 16,000 communities participate in National Night Out events, ranging from neighborhood cookouts to large-scale gatherings.

The campaign is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts, and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships. Associa-managed communities are encouraged to sign up, request free SWAG and host events that bring residents together, foster connections with local law enforcement and first responders, and support safer, more engaged neighborhoods.

National Night Out will be observed Tuesday, Aug. 4, in many communities, with Texas and select areas celebrating Tuesday, Oct. 6. Communities interested in getting their free swag may register through July 3 at form.jotform.com. For questions, contact Anne Brumbalow at abrumbalow@associa.us.

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939