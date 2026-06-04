Montreal CMA: Sales Continue Their Gradual Decline as Price Pressures Ease

L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of May 2026. The most recent market statistics for the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) are based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

Highlights

In May 2026, 4,623 residential sales were concluded across the Montreal CMA through the Centris system, a 7 per cent decrease compared with May 2025. Since the start of the year, activity has remained close to its ten-year average.

All property categories recorded a decline in sales. In each case, levels are consistent with the average for the previous ten years. In May, plex transactions fell by 5 per cent, single-family homes declined by 6 per cent, while condominiums posted a steeper 8 per cent decrease.

The supply of properties for sale continued to rise for a tenth consecutive month. With 21,073 active listings, this represents a 14 per cent increase compared with May 2025, bringing inventory to a level slightly above the 10-year average.

The supply of condominiums for sale posted the strongest growth in May (+19 per cent), while the inventory of single-family homes and plexes increased by 9 per cent.

Although the number of active listings is up in most major areas, only the Island of Montreal and the South Shore are showing supply levels above their respective historical averages. This situation is due in part to the larger share of the condominium segment in these markets.

In a context that combines rising supply with weakening sales over recent months, market conditions continue to ease. Sellers nevertheless retain the advantage across the Montreal CMA, except in the condominium market in certain central neighbourhoods, which are now balanced, and in downtown Montreal, where conditions clearly favour buyers.

Across the metropolitan area, median prices continued to rise compared with May 2025: the single-family home median price grew by 3 per cent, plexes by 6 per cent, and condominiums by 1 per cent.

Finally, the average number of days on market shortened for single-family homes (30 days) and plexes (39 days). By contrast, the easing of the condominium market in Greater Montreal resulted in longer average selling times, which now stand at 47 days (+7 days).

“For several months now, the residential real estate market in the Montreal CMA has been feeling the effects of a deteriorating labour market and the shift in demographic trends,” notes Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

“On the one hand, the Greater Montreal unemployment rate rose sharply, from 6.3 per cent in January to 7.7 per cent in April, the highest level since the summer of 2016, excluding the pandemic. This likely contributed to greater caution among buyers.

“On the other hand, the strong population growth of recent years has given way to a slight decline, according to data from Statistics Canada, particularly in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, as a result of immigration-related restrictions. This is another factor moderating the demand for properties,” adds Mr. Brant.

“In this context, it is not surprising that the Montreal CMA resale market is showing some signs of slowing, especially since affordability remains an additional challenge. Fewer properties are being sold despite the more abundant supply than a few months ago across all market segments. The inventory of available condominiums is rising at a particularly rapid pace, especially on the Island of Montreal, as well as on both the North and South Shores, thereby easing pressure on prices,” points out Hélène Bégin, QPAREB Senior Economist.





Additional information:

Detailed and Cumulative Monthly Statistics for the Province and Regions

If you would like additional information from the Market Analysis Department, such as specific data or regional details on the real estate market, please write to us.

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 15,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec’s residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB has its head office in Quebec City, administrative offices in Montreal and a regional office in Saguenay. It has two subsidiaries: Société Centris inc. and the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

For more information:

Ariane Boulé

Morin Relations Publiques

media@apciq.ca

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