Novacium, LN Innov' and Groupe Zekat to showcase a fully Integrated European Drone Propulsion Solution at Eurosatory 2026

HPQ holds a 36.8% equity interest in Novacium SAS and an exclusive North American license to Novacium technologies for Canada, the United States, and Mexico.



MONTREAL, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company specializing in advanced materials and next-generation processes, today announced that its French technology partner, Novacium SAS ("Novacium"), will showcase a new Integrated Drone Propulsion System (IDPS) at Eurosatory 2026 alongside its partners LN Innov' and Groupe Zekat.

The three companies will exhibit together on a shared stand, presenting a complete European drone powertrain solution. The IDPS platform combines Novacium's advanced battery technologies, LN Innov's high-performance electric propulsion motors, and Groupe Zekat intelligent electronic speed controllers (ESCs).

The initiative was led by LN Innov', which has assembled this industrial ecosystem and acts as the system integrator for the propulsion package. The battery component of the system leverages Novacium's advanced silicon-enhanced lithium-ion battery technologies, designed to deliver higher energy density while remaining compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure.





Designed and manufactured in France, the Integrated Drone Propulsion System offers an alternative to fragmented international supply chains by combining critical propulsion technologies from trusted European partners. The solution supports growing requirements for technological sovereignty, supply-chain security and operational performance.

"Eurosatory represents a unique opportunity for Novacium to present its technologies directly to organizations operating in some of the most demanding environments. As drone systems become increasingly important across defense, security, and industrial applications, end-users are seeking solutions that combine performance, reliability, and supply-chain resilience,” stated Dr. Jed Kraiem, Chief Operating Officer, Novacium. “Our participation allows us to showcase the Integrated Drone Propulsion System developed in collaboration with LN Inov and Groupe Zekat, while engaging directly with potential customers, industry partners, and institutional stakeholders. Beyond increasing awareness of our technologies, Eurosatory provides valuable insight into evolving operational requirements and helps guide the next stages of our development and commercialization efforts."

“Eurosatory brings together many of the organizations shaping the future of defense, security and autonomous systems," stated Bernard Tourillon, Chairman, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. "Through our strategic investment in Novacium and our exclusive North American licensing rights, HPQ sees this initiative as an opportunity to increase awareness of these technologies, engage with potential commercial partners and better understand evolving market requirements. These discussions may help inform future commercialization opportunities associated with our exclusive rights across Canada, the United States and Mexico."





The joint presentation at Eurosatory 2026 represents an important commercial showcase for the partners as they seek to position a European-developed propulsion ecosystem within rapidly expanding global drone markets.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer ( TSX-V: HPQ ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium—of which HPQ is a shareholder—the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3 and Gen4) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO₂ producer of fumed silica with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

About NOVACIUM SAS

Novacium is an innovative technology start-up created in 2022, in France. It is an engineering and R&D company dedicated to materials for energy, with a specialization in silicon and hydrogen. Novacium is developing 2 technologies. The first concerns a new silicon-based anode material that significantly increases the capacity of Li-ion batteries. Novacium's second activity is the generation of hydrogen. Novacium is developing an autonomous hydrogen generation system for civil and military applications fueled by a patented alloy based on silicon and aluminum.

About LN Innov’

LN Innov’ is a French technology company specialized in high-performance electric propulsion systems for drones and unmanned platforms. The company develops next-generation motors and integrated propulsion solutions delivering industry-leading power-to-weight ratios, efficiency and reliability. Through its Groupe Moto-Propulseur strategy, LN Innov’ is building a complete ecosystem integrating batteries, power electronics, motors and propulsion optimization technologies.

About Groupe Zekat

Groupe ZeKat is a French industrial group specializing in the design, industrialization and manufacturing of mechatronic systems. Its Mechatronics Division develops and manufactures control and power electronic boards, embedded electronic equipment, and electrotechnical systems. The Group supports its customers from engineering and production through to in-service support of critical equipment.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ’s Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management’s future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here].

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca) , and on the Company’s website at: http://www.hpqsilicon.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO

Tel +1 (514) 846-3271 / Email: Info@hpqsilicon.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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