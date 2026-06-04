Prospectus update

Lysaker, 4 June 2026
The prospectuses have been subject to annual updates and confirmation by the Board of Directors. There are no material changes to the documents and the main adjustments include:
- Insertion of a separate section named 'Management of sustainability risk' for the SKAGEN funds (page 2)
- Adding the section 'Techniques to achieve efficient portfolio management' for the SKAGEN funds (page 3)
- Adjusting supplementary information to the section 'Information about the management company' in the common part of the prospectus to reflect the fact that the company also manages Swedish-registered funds (page 7/8)
- Updating the information related to Board remuneration and CEO compensation with 2025 numbers (page 8/9)
Minor linguistic adaptations have also been implemented. The Prospectuses can be found herein, or at www.storebrandam.com and www.skagenfunds.com.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|SKAGEN Focus A
|SKIFOA
|NO0010735129
|SKAGEN Global A
|SKIGLO
|NO0008004009
|SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A
|SKIKON
|NO0010140502
|SKAGEN m2 A
|SKIM2
|NO0010657356
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|SKIVEK
|NO0008000445
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 1000 billion, and a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 30 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. In Denmark, Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds, Cubera Private Equity, Capital Investment and a majority ownership of AIP.
Attachments
- SKAGEN Focus_NO0010735129_EN
- SKAGEN Global_NO0008004009_EN
- SKAGEN Kon-Tiki_NO0010140502_EN
- SKAGEN m2_NO0010657356_EN
- SKAGEN Vekst_NO0008000445_EN
- Storebrand Global Multifactor_NO0010346422_EN
- Storebrand Global Plus_NO0010788292_EN
- Storebrand Global Solutions_NO0010657273_EN
- Storebrand Indeks Alle Markeder_NO0010611148_EN
- Storebrand Indeks Nye Markeder_NO0010611130_EN