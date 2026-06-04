Prospectus update

Lysaker, 4 June 2026

The prospectuses have been subject to annual updates and confirmation by the Board of Directors. There are no material changes to the documents and the main adjustments include:

Insertion of a separate section named 'Management of sustainability risk' for the SKAGEN funds (page 2)

Adding the section 'Techniques to achieve efficient portfolio management' for the SKAGEN funds (page 3)

Adjusting supplementary information to the section 'Information about the management company' in the common part of the prospectus to reflect the fact that the company also manages Swedish-registered funds (page 7/8)

Updating the information related to Board remuneration and CEO compensation with 2025 numbers (page 8/9)

Minor linguistic adaptations have also been implemented. The Prospectuses can be found herein, or at www.storebrandam.com and www.skagenfunds.com.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN SKAGEN Focus A SKIFOA NO0010735129 SKAGEN Global A SKIGLO NO0008004009 SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A SKIKON NO0010140502 SKAGEN m2 A SKIM2 NO0010657356 SKAGEN Vekst A SKIVEK NO0008000445 Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 1000 billion, and a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 30 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. In Denmark, Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds, Cubera Private Equity, Capital Investment and a majority ownership of AIP.

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