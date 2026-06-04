UPDATE – The Honourable Jean Augustine to Join National Leaders in Calling for Black Representation on New Federal Advisory Council on Rights, Equality, and Inclusion

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honourable Jean Augustine, PC, CM, CBE, former Member of Parliament and the first Black woman elected to the House of Commons of Canada, will join national leaders at a press conference to react to the Government of Canada's newly announced Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion.

The speakers will address the failure to include anti-Black racism in the Council's mandate, and their concerns over the lack of representation from Black communities on the Council

The group will also outline recommendations to strengthen Canada's approach to equality and inclusion.

DATE: June 4, 2026 10:30AM

LOCATION: Press Gallery Room 135B, West Block

SPEAKERS:

The Honourable Jean Augustine, PC, CM, CBE - Former Member of Parliament and the First Black Woman Elected to the House of Commons of Canada

Nicholas Marcus Thompson - Co-Chair, National Employment Equity Council



Ketty Nivyabandi - Secretary General, Amnesty International Canada

Howard Sapers - Executive Director, Canadian Civil Liberties Association

Bishop Ransford Jones - Chairman, Canadian Black Clergies and Allies

Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca to join the press conference by Zoom.

Media Contact: info@nec-cne.ca