Payments and Fintech Leader Wade Fairey Joins AvidXchange as Chief Operating Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange, a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for mid-market businesses and their suppliers, today announced the appointment of Wade Fairey as Chief Operating Officer.

Wade joins AvidXchange with nearly three decades of experience modernizing large-scale operations, rebuilding complex technology ecosystems, and guiding organizations through periods of accelerated growth. In his new role, he will drive operational excellence through AvidXchange's team of experts as the company continues to expand its AI-enhanced AP automation and payment solutions.

Most recently, Wade served as President of Government Payment Solutions at Conduent. Under his leadership, the business underwent a sweeping transformation — siloed delivery teams were integrated into a unified operating model, technology platforms were consolidated, and AI-enabled automation reshaped service delivery. Prior to Conduent, he served as CIO for Electronic Payments at Fiserv, where he helped redefine the company’s enterprise payments capabilities and oversaw the launch of several new payment products. He also held executive leadership roles at Ally Financial and Bank of America, where he helped lead major acquisitions and organizational transitions.

“Wade brings deep expertise across payments, operational leadership, and financial technology at a time when AvidXchange is focused on scaling the business and delivering value to our customers,” said Dan Drees, President of AvidXchange. “His experience leading complex organizations and payment operations will be instrumental as we continue advancing our solutions, strengthening our operations, and supporting the evolving needs of our customers.”

As COO, Wade will oversee key operational functions across the organization, with a focus on driving cross-functional alignment and strengthening business processes that advance the company’s long-term growth strategy. He will work closely with AvidXchange’s leadership team to support continued growth and deliver on its commitment to customers.

“Joining AvidXchange at this stage presents a meaningful opportunity to help build on the company’s strong foundation and accelerate its next phase of growth,” said Wade Fairey, Chief Operating Officer of AvidXchange. “AvidXchange has spent over 25 years building deep expertise in AP automation and payments innovation, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver smarter, more connected solutions for customers.”

About AvidXchange®

AvidXchange is a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation, offering intelligent AP software and payment solutions specifically designed for mid-market businesses and their suppliers. With 25 years of industry experience, AvidXchange modernizes the way businesses manage their expenses and payments by offering AI-enhanced software coupled with support from experts. Empowering over 8,000 growth-driven businesses, AvidXchange increases efficiency, control, and visibility in financial operations and has securely processed payments to more than 1.5 million suppliers through its proprietary payment network over the past five years. Additionally, AvidXchange is a licensed money transmitter for B2B payments in the United States, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, as well as all other states that require AvidXchange to have a license. For more information, visit avidxchange.com.

Media Contact:

Alexis Riddick

Public Relations Manager

AvidXchange

pr@avidxchange.com