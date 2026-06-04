Where Board-Certified Specialists Choose to Practice: TeleSpecialists Announces Significant 2026 Physician Growth

Fort Myers, Fla., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleSpecialists, the physician-owned digital healthcare organization, today announced the addition of 44 specialists in 2026 alone, bolstering a physician network already exceeding 200 neurologists and psychiatrists. That pace of growth reflects sustained demand from partner hospitals seeking reliable, high-acuity specialist coverage across the country. With 53 physicians currently in active orientation, the network is positioned to expand that capacity further.

That growth, nearly 20 percent year over year, has direct clinical consequences. The company, among the largest employers of board-certified neurologists dedicated exclusively to telemedicine, is now administering 641 thrombolytics per month across more than 400 partner hospitals nationwide. Each of those administrations represents a stroke patient who received a specialist consultation in under three minutes and a treatment decision that, in many cases, determined whether they walked out of the hospital.

The physicians joining TeleSpecialists are stepping into a practice environment built around clinical volume and variety. The organization has delivered more than 1.5 million patient consultations since 2014, with 168,804 completed through May in 2026 alone. Those consultations span emergency neurology, inpatient rounding, EEG interpretation, outpatient follow-up, and psychiatric evaluation, often within the same day across different hospital systems and geographies.

"The specialists who join our network do so because this is where they can practice medicine the way they want to practice: at scale, with flexibility, and provided with the clinical infrastructure to make a real difference. When you see a network administering 641 thrombolytics in a single month, that is what meaningful practice looks like. That is what we are building toward, and the physicians who are joining us understand that," said Jack Thompson, Lead Physician Recruiter, TeleSpecialists.

TeleSpecialists physicians work remotely with direct EMR access and operate within a physician-designed infrastructure that removes the administrative friction common in traditional hospital employment. The organization is physician-founded, physician-owned, and physician-led, and that structure shapes how clinical decisions get made at every level of the organization. Neurologists interested in stroke, neurohospitalist rounding, or outpatient positions can join TeleSpecialists’ growing team by visiting tstelemed.com/neurologycareer.

About TeleSpecialists

TeleSpecialists is the physician-owned digital healthcare solution provider that hospitals nationwide choose when prioritizing superior quality and effective partnership. Since 2014, TeleSpecialists has delivered comprehensive neurology and psychiatry services to more than 1.5 million patients across emergency, inpatient, and outpatient settings. Board-certified specialists integrate sophisticated technology with clinical expertise to provide rapid, responsive, and reliable consultations that enhance patient access, improve outcomes, and retain revenue. Physician-founded, physician-owned, and physician-led from day one. For more information, visit tstelemed.com.