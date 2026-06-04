Drucker + Falk Promotes Key Leaders to Chief People Officer and Chief of Staff Roles

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drucker + Falk , a full-service real estate and investment firm managing more than 43,000 apartment homes, has expanded its executive leadership structure with the creation of two new corporate roles, appointing Amber Kirby as the firm's first Chief People Officer and Tarra Secrest as Chief of Staff. These new positions are designed to support the next phase of the firm's multi-state portfolio operations, with a distinct focus on building consistency across regional markets, expanding corporate support networks, and investing heavily in workforce training and development.

Amber Kirby has been promoted to Chief People Officer (CPO) to lead the firm’s people-first approach, and serve as chief architect of talent and culture. Since joining Drucker + Falk in 2021 as Director of Human Resources, Kirby has focused on building people-first teams that strengthen organizational performance and reinforce corporate culture. In her expanded role as CPO, she will continue to lead HR teams while shifting her focus toward talent management, professional development, corporate culture and employee experience and well-being.

A highly certified HR executive, Kirby holds a Master of Science in Human Resource Development from Villanova University and a Bachelor of Arts from Christopher Newport University . She holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification, maintains active membership in the SHRM Executive Network , and serves on the Board of Directors for the Hampton Roads Workforce Council .

Tarra Secrest moves into the newly established position of Chief of Staff (COS) from her previous role as Director of Marketing + Property Development. The firm established the Chief of Staff position to help executive leadership manage portfolio growth, streamline interdepartmental operations, and optimize data-driven performance metrics across all regional sectors. Bringing over 20 years of dedicated multifamily experience to the role, Secrest has spent her two-decade tenure at Drucker + Falk guiding regional marketing and brand initiatives while making an indelible mark on more than 40 multifamily developments totaling over 7,000 apartment homes.

A highly decorated industry leader, Secrest has previously served as a Virginia Apartment Management Association (VAMA) Board Member, a National Apartment Association (NAA) delegate, and is currently an IREM Certified Property Manager (CPM) candidate. She holds both Certified Apartment Portfolio Specialist (CAPS®) and Certified Apartment Manager (CAM®) designations, recently earning recognition as a multifamily Woman of Influence and winning the Samaritan House Brooke Briggs Community Impact Award. Secrest will continue to oversee the marketing department on an interim basis while the company launches a national search for a new Marketing Director.

"Our teams already deliver exceptional results, and these leadership updates ensure we have the internal infrastructure to grow even faster while further improving the results and service we deliver to our valued clients," said Guy Buck, President of Drucker + Falk. "Amber’s approach has always pushed well beyond traditional human resources, prioritizing genuine employee advocacy. Likewise, Tarra’s deep strategic history with our portfolio makes her uniquely qualified to align our corporate objectives with daily on-site operations. I have complete confidence in their leadership as we step into this next chapter."

As part of the broader organizational update, Drucker + Falk has also opened a formal search for a Chief Operating Officer (COO). The incoming COO will take charge of standardizing property operations, protecting client satisfaction metrics, and overseeing business development across the company's nine-state footprint. Established regional management teams will continue to anchor all daily property operations securely throughout the transition period.

"Positioning our firm for the future requires balancing our long-time legacy with modern, forward-thinking operations," Buck added. "I look forward to sharing our refined vision for 2026 and beyond, and I am incredibly grateful for the daily dedication of our teams that keeps moving Drucker + Falk forward."

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000 apartment homes and 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in nine states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. To learn more, visit Drucker + Falk.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amanda McCrowell

am@two17.co

757-406-1187

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff084eee-2ca0-4403-8fe7-daf1b85ebd45