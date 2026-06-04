eCheck Adoption Among Canadian Online Casino Players Rises 31%, Gamblizard.ca Data Shows

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamblizard.ca , Canada's independent iGaming research and comparison platform, today released findings from its evaluation of 105 online casinos that accept eCheck payments. The research involved real-money deposits and withdrawals conducted by in-house analysts across multiple licensed platforms, assessing processing speed, fees, withdrawal limits, and player safeguards.





The release coincides with a 31% year-over-year increase in traffic to Gamblizard's eCheck casino category pages, a figure the platform attributes to growing player interest in bank-direct payment options as an alternative to e-wallets and prepaid cards.

Testing Results

Gamblizard's analysts found that eCheck deposits at licensed Canadian casinos typically clear within minutes of submission. Withdrawals processed through the ACH network arrived within two to four business days on average. Among the platforms tested, Ruby Fortune and Luxury Casino completed payouts in two business days, the fastest results recorded in the evaluation.

Transaction limits across reviewed casinos followed a consistent pattern. The minimum deposit stood at C$20, the per-transaction maximum reached C$1,000, and daily limits for verified accounts topped out at C$5,000. Most operators applied a processing fee of about 1%, with some waiving it during promotional periods or for first-time depositors.

Players researching eCheck options on Gamblizard.ca spend an average of 4.6 minutes on the platform's payment category pages, the highest average session time recorded among all payment method sections. British Columbia and Ontario together account for 64% of all eCheck-related visits, with Alberta showing the fastest growth in this segment at 22% quarter-over-quarter.

"eCheck connects a player's bank account directly to the casino cashier without passing through a third-party wallet," said Stefan Nedeljkovic, Editor and Casino Fact Checker at Gamblizard. "The security framework sits under Payments Canada and NACHA, which is the same infrastructure behind everyday banking. The main limitation is withdrawal speed. Players who prioritize same-day cashouts are better served by Interac or InstaDebit."

Withdrawal Availability Varies

Gamblizard's testing also identified a disclosure gap common across the sector. While eCheck is broadly accepted for deposits, a share of casinos require players to complete two to five prior deposits before the method becomes available for withdrawals. This condition is not consistently communicated upfront. Gamblizard flags it in individual listings where it was confirmed during testing.

Of the 572 casinos in Gamblizard's database, 105 were confirmed to accept eCheck as a deposit method. The full ranked list of tested eCheck casinos, including transaction data, pros, cons, and licensing details, is available at https://gamblizard.ca/casinos/payment-options/echeck-casinos/

About Gamblizard

Gamblizard is an independent iGaming comparison platform operating since 2020 and headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The platform's team of more than 20 analysts has published over 480 expert reviews covering 572 online casinos, with each casino evaluated across seven criteria and 32 subcriteria. Gamblizard holds a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot and has been cited by Forbes, the New York Post, Yahoo, and other major outlets. Rankings and reviews are editorially independent and are never available for purchase.

Media Contact:

Scarlett West,

Head of Communications Gamblizard

Canada

press@gamblizard.ca

https://gamblizard.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49d21dc6-caa5-49f1-995c-859c141f0c72