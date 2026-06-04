Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting

MARKHAM, Ontario, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 3, 2026 (the “Meeting”). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 6, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld No. % No. % Barbara Bellissimo 49,872,424 99.64 178,166 0.36 Paul Boniferro 49,914,922 99.73 135,668 0.27 Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody 49,745,613 99.39 304,977 0.61 Nitin Jain 49,905,071 99.71 145,519 0.29 Shelly Jamieson 49,148,007 98.20 902,582 1.80 Brian Johnston 49,830,303 99.56 220,287 0.44 Stephen Sender 49,602,769 99.11 447,821 0.89

Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Sienna Senior Living Inc.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 15,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Nancy Webb

Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing

(905) 477-4006 ext. 3030

nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca