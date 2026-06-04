Tyson Foods Sizzles with New Grilling Options for Summer 2026

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer grilling season heats up, Tyson Foods is expanding its portfolio with bold, ready-to-enjoy offerings across several iconic brands. Designed for backyard cookouts, family time and easy summer meals, the latest innovations from brands like Tyson®, Wright®, Ball Park® and Hillshire Farm® deliver flavor, quality and convenience to grills and gatherings all season long.

Wright Brand Smoked Sausage

Wright brand continues to expand beyond premium bacon with its first-ever rope sausage line. Rooted in the brand's smokehouse heritage, the new fully cooked rope sausage offers elevated taste with minimal prep. The Wright brand smoked sausages fit easily into summer meals, whether served straight off the grill, sliced into skillet dishes or added to backyard spreads.



Available in three varieties at select retailers nationwide:

Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage & Links

Hillshire Farm brand is also expanding its smoked sausage rope and links portfolio with new flavor-forward varieties that require minimal preparation. Fully cooked and ready in minutes, the products fit seamlessly into a variety of meals, from quick weeknight dinners to casual summer cookouts.

Hillshire Farm smoked sausage rope and links are now available at select retailers nationwide.

The Hillshire Farm Rope lineup now includes:

The Hillshire Farm Links lineup now includes:

Ball Park Jalapeño Beef Franks

Of course it wouldn’t be summer without hot dogs. Ball Park brand is introducing Ball Park Bun Size Jalapeño Beef Franks. Made with 100% beef and no fillers, the new franks are sized to fill a hot dog bun and offer a classic, meaty bite with balanced jalapeño heat. Easy to prepare, they’re a natural fit for backyard cookouts, tailgates and game day gatherings. The new Jalapeño Beef Franks are rolling out now at select retailers nationwide. Tyson Star Chicken Nuggets

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, Tyson brand is introducing limited-time Tyson Star Chicken Nuggets. Featuring festive star-shaped nuggets and commemorative red, white and blue packaging, the product brings playful fun to summer gatherings and patriotic occasions including Fourth of July celebrations, Labor Day and any other summer celebration or quick meal.



Made with white meat chicken and delivering 11 grams of protein per serving, the fully cooked nuggets can be prepared in the air fryer, oven, microwave or deep fryer. Tyson Star Nuggets are now available for a limited time at select retailers nationwide.









About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company is a member of the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 large capitalization indices. It had approximately 133,000 team members on September 27, 2025. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media Contact: Katie Bullock | katie.bullock@tyson.com | 479-290-1855

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