Moxie Helps Aesthetic Providers Reclaim Clinical Leadership with Treatment Plans

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxie , the clinical-grade operating system built exclusively for aesthetic medicine, today announced the launch of Treatment Plans, a new feature that helps clinicians create personalized care paths that guide patients from first treatment to full transformation.

Providers can now easily create structured, personalized recommendations that outline the right treatments, in the right order, at the right frequency, giving patients a clear roadmap toward their desired outcome and greater confidence in the process.

The launch addresses a growing challenge in aesthetic medicine: consultations are increasingly driven by patient treatment requests rather than provider expertise.

While this consumer-driven approach may satisfy an immediate request, it often leads to fragmented care, poor clinical outcomes, and low patient satisfaction.

Moxie Treatment Plans counteracts this, making it easy for aesthetic practices to offer every patient personalized care planning and a coordinated treatment journey over time.

“You wouldn't leave your cardiologist without a care plan. Aesthetic medicine is the same. Most patients treat aesthetics like a service, not the medical specialty that it is. They may book a single treatment and then see a partial result and then move on or assume that the treatment wasn't working,” explains Farah Edds, MPAS, PA-C, founder of Lush Injectables in Sarasota, Florida. “When patients understand the roadmap and where we're headed, their compliance with your treatment plan increases. That’s why I'm really excited that Moxie has launched this new feature because now our patients have a plan they can easily follow so they can get the results that they want.”

Better Medicine and a Healthier Practice

The clinical case for structured, multimodal treatment planning is well established:

Patients given a formal structured assessment and treatment plan were 2.5 times more likely to return at six months , consistent across neuromodulator, filler, and biostimulator treatments (Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, 2026).

, consistent across neuromodulator, filler, and biostimulator treatments (Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, 2026). 99% of patients rated themselves improved or much improved after comprehensive, multimodal aesthetic treatment (HARMONY study, Aesthetic Surgery Journal).

after comprehensive, multimodal aesthetic treatment (HARMONY study, Aesthetic Surgery Journal). Patient retention was significantly higher with multimodal treatment than with a single modality (Dermatologic Surgery).





This evidence reflects Moxie's Clinically-Led Growth philosophy: practices leading with clinical excellence see growth and profit follow.

“At Moxie, we believe the best growth strategy in aesthetics is better medicine,” said Kamau Massey, CEO of Moxie. “When providers lead with expertise, educate patients on what's possible, and create thoughtful treatment plans, better outcomes follow. Moxie Treatment Plans makes it easy to bring that level of clinical leadership into every consultation.”

Exclusive Coaching and Treatment Plan Templates From Leading Clinicians

Any treatment plan is only as strong as the clinician behind it. To support this, Moxie pairs the feature with on-demand consultation training, plus dedicated coaching from former aesthetic practice operators to help practices improve consult quality over time.

To help providers get started, Moxie is also launching a collection of protocol templates based on real-world treatment approaches used by leading aesthetic clinicians, including:

David Weir Combines experience in beauty, skincare, education, an artful eye for aesthetics, and an advanced practice education to educate clients on aging prevention and restoration; National trainer; Avid clinical investigator for the FDA.

Combines experience in beauty, skincare, education, an artful eye for aesthetics, and an advanced practice education to educate clients on aging prevention and restoration; National trainer; Avid clinical investigator for the FDA. Erika Barry, MSN, NP-C Also known as Injector Bunny; One of the top aesthetic injectors in the country, serving as an international trainer and speaker for industry leaders such as Galderma, Revance, and Evolus; Partner in two state-of-the-art medical aesthetic practices including Resculpt Aesthetics .

Also known as Injector Bunny; One of the top aesthetic injectors in the country, serving as an international trainer and speaker for industry leaders such as Galderma, Revance, and Evolus; Partner in two state-of-the-art medical aesthetic practices including . Jonathan LeSuer, FNP-C Board-certified nurse practitioner and founder of Tox & Pout Aesthetics ; Known for evidence-based, patient-centered aesthetic care; Trainer and speaker for Allergan and Ariessence PDGF+; Cohost of Fill Me In podcast





Treatment Plans is available today to all Moxie-supported practices inside Moxie Suite, a clinical-grade EMR built for aesthetic medicine.

About Moxie

Moxie is the clinical-grade operating system built exclusively for aesthetic medicine. It combines software built for aesthetics, expert coaching from former practice operators, margin intelligence, compliance safeguards, and a private community of leaders raising the standard of the specialty. Supporting more than 700 practices nationwide, Moxie-supported practices grow 60% faster than the industry average and achieve 10% higher margins. Learn more at joinmoxie.com.

Media Contact: Brandi Eppolito, Moxie | press@joinmoxie.com | (512) 806-0773

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