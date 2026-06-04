VVPUSA Collaborates with Somos to Enhance Messaging Compliance Intelligence and Ecosystem Visibility

KANSAS CITY, Kan., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVPUSA, a U.S.-based provider of business communication software and messaging infrastructure, is now in collaboration with Somos®, a trusted leader in telecom identity, numbering, and messaging ecosystem services, to help bring greater transparency, compliance intelligence, and operational visibility to the evolving business messaging landscape.

As messaging regulations, carrier requirements, consent expectations, and identity verification standards continue to evolve, businesses, ISVs, and messaging platforms face increasing complexity in maintaining compliant and reliable customer communications. Registration requirements, sender identity verification, toll-free compliance, campaign approvals, and shifting carrier enforcement policies have created an environment where operational visibility is more important than ever.

Through this collaboration, VVPUSA has integrated access to Somos’ RealAgent®, an authorized agent of the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND) that simplifies access to disconnected number intelligence, to strengthening VVPUSA's ability to support customers with evolving compliance and consent requirements.

The immediate benefit is enhanced access to authoritative identity and numbering data, helping businesses improve compliance workflows, reduce operational risk, and make more informed messaging decisions.

Looking ahead, VVPUSA and Somos plan to explore opportunities for deeper collaboration around messaging compliance, registration visibility, identity verification, ecosystem intelligence, and operational transparency. The shared objective is to help businesses, ISVs, and messaging platforms navigate an increasingly complex regulatory and operational landscape with greater confidence and clarity.

By combining Somos' authoritative role across telecom identity, numbering, and messaging ecosystem infrastructure with VVPUSA's visibility into compliant messaging operations, deliverability performance, and customer communication workflows, the companies aim to provide greater transparency and actionable insights across the messaging ecosystem.

"Business messaging has become increasingly complex, and too often the businesses relying on it are the last to know when the rules change," said Rob Moody, COO of VVPUSA. "Access to authoritative data sources and better ecosystem visibility will help our customers navigate compliance requirements with greater confidence while reducing operational uncertainty."



"The messaging ecosystem depends on trust, transparency, and accurate information," said Bill LaRuffa, VP, Business Development at Somos. "By combining Somos' authoritative identity and numbering data with VVPUSA's operational expertise and customer insights, we have an opportunity to help businesses better understand and respond to an increasingly complex compliance landscape."

The collaboration reflects a growing market need for trusted partners that can help businesses navigate TCPA developments, consent management expectations, sender identity verification, toll-free messaging compliance, registration requirements, and evolving carrier enforcement frameworks.

As businesses increasingly seek answers to questions around messaging compliance, identity verification, consent management, and registration visibility, VVPUSA remains committed to delivering trusted solutions that help organizations simplify complexity while improving operational confidence.

About VVPUSA

Founded in 1998, VVPUSA is a U.S.-based SaaS provider specializing in business communication solutions, including CPaaS, UPaaS, and its latest patented compliance management technology, VORTxT. For over 25 years, VVPUSA has transformed business-customer communications with innovative and intuitive software designed to drive business growth.

About Somos

Somos is restoring trust in the world’s communications.

As a global leader in phone number administration and intelligence services, Somos strengthens a secure, reliable communications ecosystem spanning voice, messaging and the rapidly expanding connected devices landscape. The company serves as the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering Administration (TFNA) and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), supporting more than 1,400 service providers and managing over 7 billion phone numbers across North America. Building on its foundational role in numbering administration, Somos delivers global commercial capabilities — including XConnect’s intelligent phone number data portfolio — that help enterprises protect their brands, verify identity, optimize routing and power trusted customer communications worldwide.

Learn more at www.somos.com.

Jenna Massey

VP of Marketing

Jenna@vvpusa.net

(773)459-2739

www.vvpusa.net