Sparklight Invests Nearly $1 Billion to Enhance Connectivity Across Its Footprint

PHOENIX, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparklight® has invested nearly $1 billion over the past three years to expand and enhance its fiber-rich network across its 24-state footprint, helping deliver faster connectivity and greater capacity for residential and business customers and critical community services.

As part of its continued network evolution, Sparklight has expanded fiber deeper into the areas it serves to build a future-ready network designed to support long-term growth and economic development. With a fiber-rich network spanning more than 31,000 route miles, Sparklight’s investments help create the infrastructure needed to support emerging technologies, increasing digital demands and the evolving connectivity needs of homes and businesses.

Gigabit internet service is now available across all Sparklight markets, and Multi-Gig speeds are available in more than half its service areas. The company also continues advancing its long-term 10G technology roadmap to support the next generation of connected experiences.

Together, these investments and services help deliver:

Faster speeds for streaming, gaming and video conferencing

Optimal performance across multiple connected devices

Reliable connectivity for remote work, online learning and business operations

Scalable connectivity solutions for businesses of all sizes

“Reliable connectivity is essential for how people work, learn, get entertained and stay connected every day,” said Jim Holanda, CEO of Cable One, Sparklight’s parent company. “Our investments help ensure families and businesses across the communities we serve have access to the fast, dependable connectivity they need today, while continuing to strengthen network performance and reliability for the future.”

Sparklight’s investments also support the company’s suite of connectivity products and services, including:

Intelligent whole-home Wi-Fi powered by eero Wi-Fi 7 technology

Sparklight Mobile, a no-contract wireless service with 5G nationwide coverage and unlimited talk and text starting at $15/month when bundled with Sparklight home internet

Tech Assist, a U.S.-based support and protection service for connected home devices, smart TVs, gaming systems and more



To learn more about Sparklight’s residential and business services, visit www.sparklight.com and business.sparklight.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Sparklight

Sparklight is a leading broadband communications provider delivering exceptional service and enabling more than 1 million residential and business customers across 24 states to thrive and stay connected to what matters most. Through Sparklight®, the brand our customers know and trust, we’re not just shaping the future of connectivity – we’re transforming it with a commitment to innovation, reliability and customer experience at our core.

Our robust infrastructure and cutting-edge technology don’t just keep our customers connected; they help drive progress in education, business and everyday life. We’re dedicated to bridging the digital divide, empowering our communities and fostering a more connected world. When our customers choose Sparklight, they are choosing a team that is always working for them — one that believes in the relentless pursuit of reliability, because being a trusted neighbor isn’t just what we do — it’s who we are.

CONTACT:

Trish Niemann

Vice President, Communications Strategy

trish.niemann@cableone.biz

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbc37987-f656-4f1c-bccd-e980496248df