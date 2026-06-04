Xcel Brands Announces Mega Model, TV Celebrity and Influencer Coco Rocha to Launch fashion brand OFF/DUTY by Coco Rocha on QVC Fall 2026

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB), a leading media and consumer products company specializing in building influencer-led brands through social commerce and livestream shopping, today announced the launch of OFF/DUTY by Coco Rocha, a new elevated fashion and accessories brand created in partnership with internationally renowned supermodel, entrepreneur, and fashion icon Coco Rocha. The collection will debut on QVC.

After more than two decades at the center of the fashion industry, Coco Rocha is bringing her unique perspective on style to consumers through a collection inspired by the pieces she has relied on throughout her career. From airports and backstage at fashion weeks to business meetings, school pickups, and international travel, OFF/DUTY by Coco Rocha is built around the belief that the most important pieces in a woman's wardrobe are the ones she reaches for again and again. The collection combines effortless sophistication, versatility, and comfort with the confidence and polish that have become synonymous with Coco's personal style.

Think of the oversized sweater thrown on between castings, the perfectly worn denim that transitions seamlessly from airport to dinner, the statement coat that instantly elevates a look, the chic tote that carries everything needed for a day navigating the streets of Paris, and the effortless layers, textures, and wardrobe staples that make getting dressed feel easy.

Known globally as the "Queen of Pose," Coco Rocha has spent her career redefining the role of the modern supermodel. Having worked alongside the world's leading fashion houses, celebrated designers, and renowned photographers while pioneering social media and personal branding within the industry, OFF/DUTY represents a natural evolution of her career, translating decades of industry expertise into a collection inspired by how women actually live and dress.

"Coco Rocha is one of the most recognizable and influential figures in fashion today. With OFF/DUTY by Coco Rocha, we are bringing Coco's extraordinary fashion credibility, modern point of view, and global influence to QVC customers in an accessible and exciting way. The brand perfectly captures the intersection of luxury-inspired style and everyday versatility that today's consumer is seeking," said Robert D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands.

"Fashion has always been about confidence and self-expression for me," said Coco Rocha. "With OFF/DUTY by Coco Rocha, I wanted to create a collection that empowers women to feel elevated, stylish, and comfortable in every part of their lives, whether they're traveling, working, relaxing, or stepping out. This brand reflects the pieces I genuinely love to wear when I'm off the runway and off duty."

After spending more than twenty years wearing the creations of the world's most celebrated designers, Coco Rocha is now sharing her own vision of modern dressing, one built not for the runway, but for the realities of everyday life.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods, pet products and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel is an industry leader in developing influencer led brands and owns the Halston and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded influencer led brands Tower Hill by Christie Brinkley, Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford and Off/Duty by Coco Rocha brand and holds noncontrolling interests or long-term license agreement in Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger by Shannon Doherty brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers’ shop. The company’s previously owned and current brands have generated more than $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone and has over 20,000 hours of content production time in live-stream and social commerce. The brand portfolio reaches more than 46 million social media followers with broadcast reaching 200 million households. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit www.xcelbrands.com.

For further information please contact:

Xcel Brands

media@xcelbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4af54555-9990-4572-aa72-f87ba6a324da