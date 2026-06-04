The Pennant Group and Hartford HealthCare Expand Collaboration to Advance Home-Based Care in Connecticut

EAGLE, Idaho, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care, and senior living companies, and Hartford HealthCare, a leading integrated health system serving Connecticut, announced the next evolution of their strategic collaboration to strengthen and expand home-based care services across Connecticut.

From the outset in May 2024, this partnership has reflected a shared commitment to innovation and excellence. Together, the organizations are laying the groundwork to become a nationally recognized model of home care: one that sets new standards, inspires advancement across the continuum of care, and delivers meaningful outcomes for both patients and providers.

Building on this strong foundation, Hartford HealthCare and The Pennant Group are further strengthening their collaboration through mutual investment in home-based care in Connecticut, with plans to transition it into a unified, forward-looking operating entity.

Since the collaboration began, Hartford HealthCare and Pennant have worked together to enhance clinical quality, expand patient access, and strengthen operational performance across HHCAH — helping position the organization as a leading model for home-based care delivery.

The collaboration between Pennant and Hartford HealthCare has:

Improved clinical outcomes, as well as operational performance, reflected in Hartford HealthCare at Home’s first-ever 4-star Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services rating.

Implemented proven systems and Pennant’s leading-edge industry technologies, driving innovation in home health and hospice.

Expanded access for patients while delivering life-changing care to tens of thousands of patients through hundreds of thousands of visits.



“We are honored by the trust Hartford HealthCare has placed in Pennant and proud of the progress we’ve achieved together during the initial management period,” said Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer of Pennant. “Over the last two years, we have had a meaningful impact on quality, expanded access, improved patient outcomes, and advanced the long-term financial sustainability of homecare at HHC. This collaboration is a natural next step, and it underscores the strength of Pennant’s model to create scalable, high-performing home care operations that deliver high caliber value for patients, partners, the community and shareholders.”

“Home care is one of the most personal and impactful ways we serve our communities, and the progress we’ve made together is extraordinary. Over the past two years, Hartford HealthCare at Home has achieved its first-ever 4-star CMS rating, expanded access to thousands of more patients, and strengthened outcomes through innovation and collaboration. These results reflect the dedication of our teams and the power of collaboration between two leading healthcare organizations,” said Eric Smullen, Executive Vice President of Hartford HealthCare at Home. “We are doubling down on our commitment to deliver exceptional care where patients feel most comfortable at home and setting a new standard for home health in Connecticut. “As healthcare continues to evolve, the most affordable and effective care is often delivered in the home. Investing in home-based care enables us to better manage chronic conditions, improve access, and lower costs while maintaining exceptional quality.”

“Pennant is proud to deepen our alignment with the exceptional team at Hartford HealthCare as we work together to redefine what home care can be in Connecticut,” said John Gochnour, Pennant’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “Hartford HealthCare’s reputation for excellence and commitment to patient-centered care aligns perfectly with our mission. Through this collaboration, we will continue to strengthen a continuum of care that truly makes a difference for patients and families across the state. The new arrangement will continue to empower home care colleagues to serve local communities and provide exceptional care to the patients and families entrusted to them.”

About Pennant:

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities located throughout Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

About Hartford HealthCare

With 48,000 dedicated colleagues and a bold vision for the future, Hartford HealthCare is transforming healthcare across Connecticut and beyond, enhancing access, affordability, health equity, and excellence. Spanning more than 500 locations across 185 towns and cities, our comprehensive care-delivery system is built to serve every community, every day.

From world-class hospitals, including two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, and four community hospitals, to an expansive network of behavioral health services, multispecialty physician groups, urgent and virtual care, surgery centers, home care, senior care, rehabilitation, and mobile neighborhood health programs, Hartford HealthCare is there when and where it matters most.

Hartford HealthCare touches the lives of more than 28,000 people every single day, delivering unparalleled care through its unique Institute Model, bringing together leading experts in neuroscience, cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular care, orthopedics, and urology and kidney health to provide a unified, high standard of care at the most affordable cost.

Recognized nationally for patient safety and clinical excellence, Hartford HealthCare was the only health system in the country awarded the prestigious Quest for Quality Prize from the American Hospital Association. A national leader in patient safety, Hartford HealthCare also earned ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group across all its hospitals in 2023 and 2024, reflecting a long-standing commitment to providing safe, high-quality care.

Join us on our journey to redefine healthcare.

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SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.