Centre for Neuro Skills’ Chris Persel Receives First-Ever Enduring Contributions Award

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS), a national leader in post-acute brain injury and stroke rehabilitation, today announced that Chris Persel, regional director of clinical services and director of behavioral programming, has received the inaugural Enduring Contributions Award from the Brain Injury Special Interest Group (BI SIG) of the Association for Applied Behavior Analysis International (ABAI). The award was presented May 23 at the 2026 ABAI Annual Convention in San Francisco. It is the first time the BI SIG has conferred this honor. During the conference, Persel presented on a panel discussing the topic Behavior Analysis in Brain Injury: A Primer on the Continuum of Care and Interdisciplinary Team Integration.

From left: Chris Schaub, national behavior analyst, College Rehabilitation Partners; Christina Peters, director of the online ABA master's program and assistant professor, University of Utah; Olivia Criddle, neurobehavioral rehabilitation coordinator, Craig Hospital, and chair of the ABAI Brain Injury Special Interest Group; Chris Persel, regional director of clinical services and director of behavioral programming, Centre for Neuro Skills.

Persel has spent more than 45 years in brain injury rehabilitation, including more than 20 years in crisis intervention training, making him one of the most experienced practitioners in the field. He has dedicated his career to helping patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) rebuild functional skills, manage behavioral challenges and achieve meaningful independence.

“We have to build a bigger base of knowledge that supports not only the need, but the effectiveness of the treatment,” said Persel. “It’s about giving our patients the opportunity that they may not have had if we weren’t a part of their lives. There are 3 million people with brain injuries every year. If I can talk with people and increase awareness so more people have the opportunity to seek treatment, then maybe I’ve done something. To be recognized by the ABAI Brain Injury Special Interest Group for work that has been the passion of my career is deeply humbling.”

The ABAI Brain Injury Special Interest Group was established in 1981 and exists to advance the application of behavior analysis in the assessment and treatment of individuals with brain injury. The Enduring Contributions Award recognizes an individual whose sustained professional contributions have materially advanced the field.

“It’s important as an organization and as part of our culture to honor the people who started all of this before we got here and kept it going,” said Chris Schaub, national behavior analyst with Collage Rehabilitation Partners, who presented the award. “Chris Persel has shaped the way our field understands and treats behavioral challenges following brain injury. We appreciate those who have come before us, and we look forward to people in this group being the torchbearers to continue this outreach.”

Persel currently serves as a member of ABAI’s Brain Injury Special Interest Group. He is a certified case manager, a certified brain injury specialist and has held board certification as an associate behavior analyst as well as certification as a professional in healthcare management.

His scholarship includes 10 authored and co-authored publications on applied behavior analysis and the challenges facing clinicians who serve individuals with TBI. He co-authored a chapter on behavior programming in Traumatic Brain Injury: Rehabilitative Treatment and Case Management, 4th Edition, published by CRC Press, and co-authored Working with Behavior Disorders: Strategies for Traumatic Brain Injury Rehabilitation, previously published by Communication Skills Builders. He has presented at statewide and national conferences throughout his career.

In 2014, the Brain Injury Association of America named Persel an Outstanding Professional in the Field. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology from California State University, Bakersfield.

“Chris represents the very best of what Centre for Neuro Skills stands for and we could not be more proud,” said David Harrington, president and CEO of Centre for Neuro Skills. “His belief that patients do not plateau and that recovery is possible at every stage is not just a professional philosophy. It is something he demonstrates every day in the work he does with our patients and clinical teams.”

CNS operates a network of post-acute brain injury rehabilitation programs across California and Texas, with locations in Bakersfield, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and Plano. The organization’s interdisciplinary care model integrates medical management, physical rehabilitation and behavioral programming to serve patients from the acute phase through community reintegration.

CNS is accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) for demonstrating a commitment to the standards of excellence for applied behavior analysis services. Locations in Bakersfield, Los Angeles and the Dallas-Fort Worth area have earned this accreditation and are approved training sites for behavior analysis students.

Since 1980, Centre for Neuro Skills has treated thousands of people whose brain injury deficits include complex behavior challenges. Behavior analysts and therapists are trained in behavior skills, crisis prevention and management, and implementation of comprehensive, interdisciplinary rehabilitation programs.

For more information about Centre for Neuro Skills, visit neuroskills.com.

About Centre for Neuro Skills

Centre for Neuro Skills is an experienced and respected world leader in providing intensive rehabilitation and medical programs for those recovering from all types of brain injury. Recognized as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces in 2025 and 2026 by Newsweek, CNS covers a full spectrum of advanced care from residential and assisted living to outpatient/day treatment. Founded by Dr. Mark Ashley in 1980, CNS has eight locations in California and Texas. For more information about Centre for Neuro Skills, visit neuroskills.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube. For a video overview of CNS, visit our YouTube channel.

Media, please note: To request an interview with Chris Persel, please contact Robin Carr at 415.766.0927 or CNS@landispr.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8263791-1d75-4f13-a535-216760fef521