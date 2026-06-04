CCC, Evacusled supply patented Canadian emergency evacuation equipment to U.S. military

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce it has been awarded a 5-year contract by the United States Department of War (U.S. DoW) to supply patented Evacusled™ emergency evacuation devices to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Command (DLA Troop Support). The equipment will be used to safely evacuate U.S. military personnel.

Based in Toronto, Ontario, Evacusled specializes in innovative, patient-centric emergency transport solutions, including for the military. Designed and manufactured in Canada, Evacusled’s patented devices enable a single responder to safely move patients in challenging situations, reducing injury risk for both patients and rescuers. Used in hospitals, long-term care facilities, ambulances, aircraft, and tactical environments, Evacusled’s products emphasize durability, speed, and ease of use. The company is recognized for practical user friendly design and a commitment to improving lifesaving outcomes during emergency evacuation events.

Through its free U.S. DoW Prime Contractor service, CCC enables companies like Evacusled to bring their solutions to the U.S. DoW. Canada and the United States have a unique government-to-government (G2G) contracting relationship for military acquisitions that’s anchored in the Defence Production Sharing Agreement (DPSA). As part of DPSA, CCC is the designated contracting authority for purchases by the U.S. DoW from Canada worth USD $350,000 or more.

Every year, the U.S. military buys through CCC a wide variety of Canadian goods and services - from nautical systems and aircraft parts to snow removal equipment and surgical instruments. To learn more, contact the CCC team.

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About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government-to-government (G2G) contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our G2G contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of War designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.