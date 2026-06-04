Under Canvas Opens White Mountains Camp in New Hampshire, Expanding Luxury Outdoor Hospitality in New England

DENVER, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under Canvas , the leader in upscale outdoor hospitality, officially announces the grand opening of Under Canvas White Mountains , its first camp in New Hampshire, second in New England and 17th location nationwide across three brands.

Now open for the 2026 season, the camp sits on 86 acres on the western edge of the White Mountains — with sweeping views of Mount Washington and the Presidential Range — and serves as an ideal basecamp for exploring one of New England's most celebrated outdoor destinations. Just a five-minute drive puts guests at trailheads like Artist Bluff Trail, a short hike with sweeping views of Franconia Notch, and Kinsman Falls, a scenic waterfall walk perfect for all skill levels. Beyond those, guests can tackle hundreds of miles of trails across the White Mountain National Forest, from the iconic summits of Franconia Ridge to family-friendly walks through Flume Gorge, as well as scenic drives along the Kancamagus Highway and day trips into nearby towns like Littleton and Bethlehem. Just two and a half hours from Boston, the camp is easily accessible for East Coast travelers — and pairs naturally with Under Canvas Acadia for those looking to string together a broader New England road trip.

“Our new White Mountains camp marks an exciting new chapter as we continue expanding across the Northeast, and we’re thrilled to introduce guests to this remarkable region through the Under Canvas experience,” said Noah Brodsky, CEO of Under Canvas. “From direct trail access to sweeping views of the Presidential Range, the camp captures the spirit of adventure that makes the White Mountains so special."

Accommodations include 45 safari-inspired tents with private decks, ensuite bathrooms, king beds with plush linens, and wood-burning stoves, designed to maximize privacy and views across the surrounding meadows, forests, and orchards. The proprietary Stargazer Tents offer a sky-viewing window above the bed for nights under New England's dark skies. For families and groups, the Mount Washington Suite connects two tents via a private outdoor lounge.

At the heart of camp, a communal café serves seasonal fare anchored by regional ingredients, alongside camp programming including live music and yoga. Beyond the property, the on-site Guest Experience team arranges guided hikes, biking excursions, scenic rail journeys, and cultural experiences throughout the region.

As with all Under Canvas locations, White Mountains is designed in accordance with the brand’s Mindful Approach, emphasizing low-impact development, minimal land disturbance, and DarkSky lighting principles to preserve the natural environment and night sky.

Under Canvas White Mountains’ inaugural season runs through October 11, 2026. Rates start at $251 per night, plus taxes and fees. Reservations for the 2026 and 2027 seasons are now available at www.undercanvas.com. For additional assets, please visit here .

Media Contact:

J Public Relations

(619) 255-7069

undercanvas@jpublicrelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfa43b69-e914-4ef5-b3d5-abf85d1464bb