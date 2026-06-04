Aiden Adds Audit-Ready Reporting and Policy Controls for Windows Enterprises Amid Rising Cybersecurity Pressure

DALLAS, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiden Technologies , a pioneer in autonomous endpoint management for Microsoft Windows, today announced new AidenVision reporting capabilities designed to help IT and security teams generate audit-ready compliance evidence, identify endpoint risk, and document remediation progress across their Windows environments.

As cybersecurity scrutiny increases, organizations are being asked to do more than maintain secure endpoints. They must prove what was done, when it was done, where risk remains, and how quickly issues were resolved. AidenVision’s expanded reporting and policy capabilities help customers move from “we think we are compliant” to “we can prove it.”

The new capabilities include Audit Reporting, Advanced Reporting and Policy Editor Preview, giving customers more visibility into endpoint compliance, more control over policy change requests, and more usable evidence for IT teams, auditors, clients, leadership teams and security stakeholders.

“Cybersecurity compliance is only as strong as the evidence behind it,” said Josh Aaron, CEO of Aiden. “IT leaders are under pressure to show what is happening across their endpoint environment, where risk exists, and how quickly issues are being remediated. With these new AidenVision capabilities, we are giving customers a clearer path from endpoint activity to audit-ready proof, while continuing to reduce the manual work that has historically made compliance reporting so painful.”

Improvements in this release include:

Audit-ready evidence for cybersecurity and compliance teams

Generate PDF audit reports directly from AidenVision.

Create reports for specific machines, subjects or applications, date ranges, and critical-only updates.

Provide structured evidence to internal or external auditors without relying on manual spreadsheets, screenshots or one-off report building.





Advanced reporting for endpoint visibility and faster risk response

Use widget-based reporting to monitor compliance, device exports, problem endpoints and Patch Tuesday compliance.

Surface endpoints that need attention, including devices marked action recommended, critical or not reporting.

Measure how quickly endpoints return to compliance after Microsoft Patch Tuesday updates.

Export endpoint data more easily for operational, compliance and leadership reporting.





Policy Editor Preview for customer control with Aiden oversight

Request updates to company policy through a guided policy editor experience.

Propose changes such as adding packages, rules or commands.

Submit policy changes to Aiden for review before updates are made.

Gain more control over policy-driven automation while preserving expert oversight.





“With Aiden, we’re not just checking a compliance box, we’re building confidence and speed. The platform gives my team clear, credible proof that our environment is secure and under control. It dramatically accelerates our ability to patch and remediate, compressing timelines from months to weeks, from weeks to days, and in some cases to hours. Real-time visibility also means we’re continuously audit-ready, with evidence available when we need it, not after the fact. Aiden moves at a speed you simply don’t get from traditional, monolithic enterprise tools. In a world where cyber risk is accelerating and AI is reshaping the threat landscape, that combination of trust, agility, and real-world impact truly matters,” said a CTO at a Northeast healthcare payer organization and member of Aiden’s Customer Advisory Board.

AidenVision helps organizations reduce endpoint risk, eliminate manual work tied to reporting, remediation and policy management, and improve visibility into compliance and remediation progress. Together, these capabilities create a more complete compliance story for Windows enterprises, from policy to remediation to auditor-ready proof.

About Aiden

Aiden is a pioneer in intelligent Windows endpoint automation solution designed to automate device provisioning, application deployment, configuration management, patching, and greatly enhances the capabilities of endpoint management tools. By leveraging intelligent automation, Aiden delivers a proactive solution to IT management, enabling organizations to operate securely, efficiently and without manual intervention. www.aidentech.io

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Aiden

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com