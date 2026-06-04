Global Military Satellite Market Projected to Hit USD 80.53 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Military Satellite Market size was valued at USD 31.97 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 80.53 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.97% from 2026 to 2035.”

The increase in demand for secure military communication, expanding deployment of ISR systems, and increasing investment for defense space programs are the primary factors that are expected to drive international market growth over the world. Military satellites used for intelligence, navigation, reconnaissance, and missile warning are vital to modernization defense around the world.





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Rising Demand for Secure Communication and Real-Time Intelligence Accelerates Market Expansion

The growing dependence on network-oriented battles and real-time intelligence is contributing to the demand for sophisticated military satellites. Defense agencies are also investing in next-gen communication and ISR satellites, which will boost secure communications, surveillance and operational decision-making. The growing use of LEO satellite constellations, AI-enabled analytics and advanced inter satellite communication technologies are also helping them in improving connectivity and enhance the overall mission success rate. Global investments in military satellite programs are also being driven by rising geopolitical tensions, border security threats, and the need for time-critical satellite monitoring of strategic assets.

Leading Market Players Listed in the Global Military Satellite Market Report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

RTX Corporation (Raytheon Technologies)

Airbus Defence and Space

Thales Group

Boeing Defense Space & Security

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Ball Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

OHB SE

Sierra Space Corporation

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Saab AB

BAE Systems plc

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Military Satellite Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Orbit Type

LEO (Low Earth Orbit) dominated with a 42.05% market share in 2025 due to its advantages it offered in terms of offering low-latency communications globally. LEO is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.95% during 2026–2035 due to fast technological developments in the small satellite segment globally.

By Satellite Type

Communication Satellites held the largest market share of 38.55% in 2025 due to its vital importance in military communications, data transfers, and network centric warfare. Early Warning Satellites are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.35% during 2026–2035 due to the escalating investments in the missile detection and space threat monitoring systems, along with other strategic defense operations.

By Application

Military Communication accounted for the largest share of 30.85% in 2025 owing to the importance of facilitating seamless communication among military operations. Missile Detection & Early Warning is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period due to increasing threats posed by missiles and increased focus on national security globally.

By End User

Air Force held the largest share of 27.12% in 2025 due to the heavy use of satellites for aerial operations, reconnaissance, navigation, and communications. Space/Defense Agencies are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.86% during 2026–2035 due to the emergence of space commands and the increased emphasis on defense in space.

By Payload Type

Imaging & Optical Sensors dominated with a 31.23% market share in 2025 due to its critical role in high-resolution Earth observation, intelligence gathering, and surveillance operations. Radar Payloads (SAR, space-based radar) are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.24% during the forecast period owing to their capability to provide all-weather, day-and-night surveillance and accurate detection of targets regardless of environmental conditions.

Regional Insights:

With a 42.24% market share in 2025, the North American military satellite market is driven by large defense budgets, superior technology, and the existence of well-known satellite manufacturers and defense agencies in both the US and Canada. The region's continued supremacy is aided by the extensive use of satellites in missile warning systems, ISR, communication, and navigation.

At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.35%, the U.S. military satellite market is expected to increase from USD 12.63 billion in 2025 to USD 30.06 billion by 2035. Increased defense space budgets, the deployment of ISR and secure communications satellites, higher spending on missile warning and space defense systems, and the widespread use of LEO satellite constellations for defense will all contribute to this growth.

The Europe Military Satellite Market is estimated to be USD 8.15 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.74 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.26% during 2026–2035. Strong cooperation between regional defense organizations, rising investments in cooperative space initiatives, and a robust aerospace sector all support the European Military Satellite Market. Growing demand for surveillance systems, secure communication, and improved situational awareness throughout defense operations are the main drivers of growth in the area.

The fastest-growing region is the Asia-Pacific Military Satellite Market, which is expected to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.61% between 2026 and 2035. Higher defense spending, escalating geopolitical confrontations, and greater investment in domestic satellites in nations like China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries are growth contributors.

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Recent Developments:

In October 2025 , Lockheed Martin Corporation advanced its Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) satellite program, focusing on enhanced missile warning capabilities, improved infrared sensing, and resilient space-based defense systems for modern military operations.

, Lockheed Martin Corporation advanced its Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) satellite program, focusing on enhanced missile warning capabilities, improved infrared sensing, and resilient space-based defense systems for modern military operations. In September 2025, Northrop Grumman Corporation continued development of its missile tracking satellite systems under advanced defense programs, aimed at improving space-based detection, tracking accuracy, and real-time threat response capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MILITARY SATELLITE DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand satellite utilization across communication, ISR, surveillance, and multi-domain military operations globally.

– helps you understand satellite utilization across communication, ISR, surveillance, and multi-domain military operations globally. SATELLITE PERFORMANCE & MISSION RELIABILITY ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate data transmission efficiency, network resilience, imaging accuracy, and operational effectiveness under contested environments.

– helps you evaluate data transmission efficiency, network resilience, imaging accuracy, and operational effectiveness under contested environments. SPACE TECHNOLOGY ADVANCEMENT METRICS – helps you identify adoption trends in AI-enabled satellites, hyperspectral imaging, secure inter-satellite communications, and quantum encryption technologies.

– helps you identify adoption trends in AI-enabled satellites, hyperspectral imaging, secure inter-satellite communications, and quantum encryption technologies. DEFENSE SPACE INVESTMENT & PROCUREMENT TRENDS – helps you assess defense spending patterns, satellite launch programs, and R&D investments shaping future military space capabilities.

– helps you assess defense spending patterns, satellite launch programs, and R&D investments shaping future military space capabilities. SPACE SECURITY & STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE ANALYSIS – helps you understand the impact of geopolitical tensions, space militarization initiatives, defense alliances, and national security strategies on satellite deployment.

– helps you understand the impact of geopolitical tensions, space militarization initiatives, defense alliances, and national security strategies on satellite deployment. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & DEFENSE ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key military satellite providers based on technology capabilities, defense contracts, satellite portfolios, and recent program developments.

Military Satellite Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 31.97 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 80.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.97% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments By Satellite Type (Communication Satellites, Reconnaissance & Surveillance Satellites, Navigation Satellites, Early Warning Satellites, Others)

By Orbit Type (LEO – Low Earth Orbit, MEO – Medium Earth Orbit, GEO – Geostationary Orbit, HEO – Highly Elliptical Orbit, Others)

By Application (Military Communication, Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR), Navigation & Positioning, Missile Detection & Early Warning, Others)

By End User (Army, Navy, Air Force, Space/Defense Agencies, Others)

By Payload Type (Imaging & Optical Sensors, Radar Payloads (SAR, Space-Based Radar), SIGINT/ELINT Systems, Communication Transponders, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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