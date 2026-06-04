Zoth Secures Canadian FINTRAC MSB Registration, Expanding Global Payment Coverage and Scaling Total Payments Volume to $1 Billion/Year

Vancouver, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoth has secured FINTRAC registration as a Money Services Business, establishing Canada as a regulated anchor within one of the most advanced stablecoin-based cross-border payment infrastructures serving North America and the Global South. The milestone reinforces Zoth’s position at the forefront of compliant, institution-grade capital movement as it scales toward $1 billion in annual processed volume.

Zoth, a stablecoin neobank building next-generation payment rails for regulated cross-border settlement, today announced that its Canadian entity has been registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

The registration extends Zoth's regulated payment infrastructure into North America, deepening its reach across some of the world's most active cross-border corridors. With Canadian coverage now in place, Zoth connects North American origination markets to its existing payout network spanning Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, a combined opportunity exceeding $700 billion in market volume.

As stablecoins rapidly emerge as the preferred settlement layer for global payments, the market is shifting from fragmented experimentation to regulated, production-grade infrastructure. Zoth is defining this transition, building a compliance-first payments stack designed to meet the demands of institutions operating across high-growth, high-friction corridors.

Zoth Expands Its Regulated Payment Layer Across North America

With its FINTRAC MSB registration, Zoth’s Canadian entity is authorized to support Canada-linked foreign exchange, money transfers, virtual currency dealing, and payment service provider activities, expanding the functional depth of its regulated payment infrastructure.

This addition positions Zoth to act as a compliant, in-market counterparty for flows that originate from, terminate in, or route through Canada. Combined with Zoth’s strategic partnership framework with Bakkt, the MSB registration strengthens Zoth’s North American payment layer while reinforcing its ability to support compliant payouts into high-growth markets across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.



“Canada gives us a regulated foothold in North America at a time when institutions are increasingly exploring stablecoins for cross-border settlement," said Pritam Dutta, "This registration strengthens our ability to support compliant payment flows between North America and high-growth markets across the Global South."

Institutional Infrastructure Unlocked for Zoth

Zoth’s FINTRAC MSB registration materially expands the scope and depth of its regulated payment infrastructure, activating Canada as a fully integrated node within its global stablecoin settlement network. The registration extends Zoth’s capabilities across four critical regulated service areas:

Foreign exchange dealing: Fiat-to-fiat and fiat-to-stablecoin conversion

Fiat-to-fiat and fiat-to-stablecoin conversion Money transfers: Cross-border payments between Canada and key international markets

Cross-border payments between Canada and key international markets Virtual currency services: Stablecoin custody, transfers, and conversion with integrated compliance controls

Stablecoin custody, transfers, and conversion with integrated compliance controls Payment services: Payment orchestration for institutions, fintechs, family offices, and corporate treasuries

Together, these capabilities strengthen Zoth’s Canadian presence from a market access point into a regulated execution layer for cross-border payments, treasury movement, and fiat–stablecoin interoperability. This enables Zoth to deliver compliant payment flows that bridge traditional financial systems with stablecoin-native settlement infrastructure in a single, unified stack.

For enterprise clients, MTOs, fintech platforms, family offices, and regulated payment partners, this establishes a high-trust regulatory foundation for scaling stablecoin-based settlement, supported by in-market compliance, structured oversight, and accountable counterparty execution.

Combined with Zoth’s strategic partnership framework with Bakkt, Canadian MSB registration further strengthens Zoth’s edge across both origination and payouts, reinforcing its capabilities as a regulated payment infrastructure for high-volume cross-border stablecoin settlement between North America and high-growth Global South corridors.

The milestone marks another step in Zoth’s strategy to build compliant, institution-grade payment infrastructure for the next generation of global finance.

About Zoth

Zoth is building a privacy-first stablecoin neobank for the Global South and the emerging Agentic Economy, an integrated financial infrastructure that unifies yield, payments, cards, liquidity, compliance, and security into a single, institution-grade platform for individuals, institutions, and AI agents.