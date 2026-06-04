QoreChain Launches Quantum-Safe, AI-Native Layer 1 Mainnet on June 7 as Community Presale Opens

Rolle, Switzerland, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QoreChain, the quantum-safe, AI-native Layer 1 blockchain, today confirmed that its mainnet goes live on 7 June 2026, alongside its technical Token Generation Event (TGE). The launch follows the opening of QoreChain's community presale on 1 June and the start of its validator program on 31 May, giving builders, node operators, and long-term holders a clear path to participate from genesis.





QoreChain is built for a problem the rest of the industry has not yet solved at the protocol layer: the cryptography securing every blockchain in production today relies on algorithms that large-scale quantum computers are expected to break. Leading research institutions place that timeline between 2029 and 2034. The risk is already operational. Well-resourced actors are harvesting encrypted on-chain data now, intending to decrypt it once quantum capability arrives, a strategy the industry calls "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later." QoreChain is designed for the other side of that curve.

"You get one chance to launch a genesis block, and we built QoreChain so that the chance counts for the next twenty years, not the next quarter," said Liviu Epure, Founder, Vice-President, and CTO of the QoreChain Association. "Quantum-safe cryptography, protocol-level AI, and three virtual machines on one chain are not features we bolted on. They are the foundation. The presale and the validator program exist so that the people who actually use and secure the network own a real stake in it from the first block."

Five pillars, one network

QoreChain brings together a combination no other Layer 1 offers today:

Quantum-safe from genesis. QoreChain applies post-quantum cryptography across the entire stack from block one, using the algorithms standardized by NIST for the post-quantum era: ML-DSA-87 (Dilithium-5) for signatures, ML-KEM-1024 (Kyber) for key encapsulation, and SHAKE-256 for hashing. This is full-stack post-quantum cryptography, not a patch applied later.

Three VMs, one chain. EVM, CosmWasm, and SVM share a single state and a single consensus layer. Solidity, Rust, and Solana developers all deploy natively, with zero-migration onboarding. Write Solidity, ship to QoreChain.

AI-native, not AI-bolted-on. QoreChain AI Services (QCAI) lives at the protocol layer in Fast, Balanced, and Advanced tiers. It scores transactions for fraud, optimizes routing, tunes consensus parameters, and turns natural language into production smart contracts across 17 target blockchains through QoreChain Studio.

Cross-network validators with multi-stream revenue. A QoreChain validator produces blocks, operates bridge watchers across 25+ connected Layer 1 networks, and earns attestation fees on cross-network transfers. Approximately 60% of projected validator revenue at network maturity comes from these cross-network operations, an economic model unique to QoreChain.

Swiss foundation, regulatory clarity. QoreChain is operated by the QoreChain Association, a Swiss non-profit registered in Rolle, Vaud (CHE-484.963.998), built to comply rather than to dodge.

Earning from genesis: light nodes, validators, and delegation

QoreChain is engineered so that participation, not speculation, drives the network. Network fees are distributed across the participants who secure and use the chain.

Light nodes from 1,000 QOR. QoreChain is one of the only Layer 1 networks that rewards light node operators directly from network fees. Operators run either the SX server daemon or the UX web dashboard on modest hardware and earn from the 3% of all gas fees allocated to light nodes. This is one of the lowest barriers to earning network rewards in the industry.

Validators from 100,000 QOR. The validator program, which opened on 31 May, lets operators secure the network and earn from multiple streams: 37% of all network gas fees from block production, cross-network attestation revenue across 25+ connected chains, and staking rewards with an estimated Year 1 APY of 8 to 12% depending on participation.

Delegation from 10 QOR. Holders who prefer not to run a node can delegate to any validator and earn staking rewards plus a share of the 10% of network gas fees allocated to stakers.

Community presale open now

QoreChain's community presale opened on 1 June and runs through 14 June 2026, offering early community members an entry point before mainnet carries economic value.

Presale Price $0.02 per QOR Presale Window 1 June 2026 (12:00 UTC) to 14 June 2026 (23:59 UTC) Total Allocation 150,000,000 QOR (3.33% of total supply) Minimum Purchase $50 USD Maximum Purchase $10,000 USD per verified participant TGE Unlock 15% of allocation, liquid at TGE Cliff 30 days from TGE Linear Vesting Remaining 85% over 6 months following the cliff Accepted Payment USDC, USDT, ETH, BNB, and bank wire (USD/EUR/CHF)

QOR has a fixed total supply of 4,500,000,000 tokens, with a launch market capitalization of $27 million and a fully diluted valuation of $90 million. The full economic model is published in the QoreChain Tokenomics paper at https://www.qorechain.io/tokenomics.

QoreChain has also signed listing agreements with major centralized exchanges. Listing details will be announced through separate channels in the weeks following mainnet.





Launch week timeline

31 May: Validator program opens

Validator program opens 1 June: Community presale opens

Community presale opens 2 June: Eigenstate 2 community phase begins

Eigenstate 2 community phase begins 7 June: Mainnet goes live, technical TGE, validator staking and block rewards activate

Mainnet goes live, technical TGE, validator staking and block rewards activate 8 June: Bug bounty program and airdrop campaign begin

Bug bounty program and airdrop campaign begin 14 June: Community presale closes

About QoreChain

QoreChain is a quantum-safe, AI-native Layer 1 blockchain evolved from the Cosmos SDK and engineered for cross-chain interoperability across 25+ direct connections plus 120+ networks via interchain protocols. The architecture combines the PRISM consensus engine (Policy-driven Reinforcement-learning for Intelligent State Machines) with post-quantum cryptography (ML-DSA-87, ML-KEM-1024, SHAKE-256) and a triple virtual machine execution environment (EVM, CosmWasm, SVM). The platform is designed for 5,000+ transactions per second with sub-second finality. QoreChain is operated by the QoreChain Association, a Swiss non-profit registered in Rolle, Vaud (CHE-484.963.998).

Contact

Press inquiries: press@qorechain.io

Investor inquiries: business@qorechain.io

Community: https://t.me/QorechainCommunity (Telegram), https://discord.gg/aAtpgbhTWG (Discord), https://x.com/QoreChain (X)

Web: https://www.qorechain.io

Forward-looking statement

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the QoreChain mainnet launch, the technical Token Generation Event, the community presale, the validator and light node programs, and the QOR token. Actual outcomes may differ from stated targets due to technical, market, or regulatory factors. Performance metrics referenced in this release (transactions per second, finality) are design targets based on theoretical analysis pending multi-node testnet benchmarks. Staking APY figures are estimates that vary with network participation and are not guarantees of return. QOR token distribution is subject to the canonical QoreChain Tokenomics document, available at https://www.qorechain.io/tokenomics. The QoreChain Association makes no representation regarding the future market price of QOR. Nothing in this release constitutes financial, investment, or legal advice.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.