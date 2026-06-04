Ontra Launches MCP Server for Private Markets Fund Data

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontra , the leader in AI-powered solutions for the private markets, today announced the general availability of the Ontra MCP server, the latest addition to its platform for automating critical workflows across the fund lifecycle. The MCP brings real-time fund data from Ontra into Claude and ChatGPT, with more capabilities to follow.

Whether firms are just beginning to explore AI, using AI assistants every day, or building their own agentic workflows, the tools they rely on need up-to-date fund data for high-stakes decision making. The Ontra MCP closes that gap, bringing structured fund data into the AI tools firms already use.

Up-To-Date Data, From the Firm's Own Source of Truth

The Ontra MCP gives AI tools real-time access to fund data stored in Ontra. Today, that includes entity information such as ownership structures, jurisdictions, tax classifications, filing deadlines, directors and officers, and authorized signatories. Teams can ask questions, surface relationships, and understand their portfolio without leaving their AI tool of choice. Additional private markets fund data and use cases will be available in the coming weeks and months.

How Private Markets Firms Can Use It

The Ontra MCP is built for the critical work that legal, compliance, tax, finance, and deal teams run every day. Today, customers can leverage:

Plain-language queries: Ask questions about entities in plain language and get instant answers.

Ask questions about entities in plain language and get instant answers. Portfolio mapping: Understand ownership structures, hierarchies, and relationships across the portfolio.

Understand ownership structures, hierarchies, and relationships across the portfolio. Multi-filter entity search: Filter by jurisdiction, tax classification, or filing deadline.

Filter by jurisdiction, tax classification, or filing deadline. Up-to-date data on demand: Pull data needed for compliance reviews, reporting, and transactions without switching AI tools.





Fund managers can use the Ontra MCP to answer questions at scale and combine up-to-date data with external sources like cap tables, historical financials, and other inputs without CSV exports or custom API work. Setting up the connector takes minutes.

"Private markets firms rely on Ontra to turn their most complex agreements into accurate, structured data, and to put our own AI and agents to work on that data inside our platform," said Eric Hawkins, CTO at Ontra. "Our MCP server extends that trust outward. It lets firms bring Ontra's verified data directly into the AI tools and workflows they already run across the firm, so they can analyze it alongside everything else. AI is only as good as the data beneath it, and that accuracy is what Ontra delivers, whether you work in our platform or connect it to your own."

Built for the Future of Private Markets

With the MCP, Ontra extends its platform into the AI tools customers already use, and will continue to expand the MCP's capabilities over time. By building on open standards, Ontra delivers the purpose-built solutions private markets firms need.

The Ontra MCP will be available in the Claude Connectors Directory in the coming days, followed by the ChatGPT App Directory. Learn more at ontra.ai/MCP .

About Ontra

Ontra is the leader in AI-powered solutions for the private markets. Powered by industry-leading AI, data from over 2 million contracts, and a global network of legal professionals, Ontra automates critical private market workflows across the fund lifecycle. Ontra's solutions transform unstructured data trapped in static documents into actionable intelligence, enabling firms to accelerate contracts, streamline compliance, and automate entity management. Trusted by more than 1,000 global GPs, investment banks, law firms, and advisors — including nine of the top ten PEI-ranked firms worldwide — Ontra helps firms focus on what's important.