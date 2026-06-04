Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, MetLife Named Among Newsweek’s World’s Greenest Companies 2026

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group , today announced the World’s Greenest Companies 2026 , recognizing the top 850 companies across 28 countries for their performance in environmental sustainability.

Rising emissions, deforestation, and record-setting temperatures continue to shape a more unpredictable climate, with extreme weather becoming more common worldwide. Recognizing these challenges, many companies are taking meaningful steps to reduce their environmental impact. Newsweek’s 2026 ranking for the World’s Greenest Companies considered publicly available data and independent research to highlight businesses making steady progress toward sustainability and a more resilient future.

“Tackling climate change demands immediate, unwavering commitment from the private sector," stated Newsweek Editor-in-Chief Jennifer H. Cunningham. "With our World’s Greenest Companies rankings, we celebrate the enterprises demonstrating that environmental responsibility isn't just an obligation - it's the fundamental cornerstone of sustainable, long-term business success in a rapidly changing world."

Among this year’s 5-star winners are Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, MetLife, Ralph Lauren, Hitachi, T-Mobile and Zillow.

The 2026 World’s Greenest Companies ranking is based on an analysis of self-disclosed sustainability data conducted by GIST Impact and Plant-A Insights Group. The study is based on an extensive assessment of public sustainability data collected across more than 25 parameters by GIST Impact, utilizing information available up to April 2026. To ensure the relevance and accuracy of the evaluation, only companies with their latest sustainability data published on or after January 31, 2025, were considered eligible.

More than 8,000 companies were included in the initial analysis and were screened based on the EU Benchmark exclusion criteria. Individual scores were then combined to calculate the overall category results and determine the final ranking.

Companies involved in controversial weapons, nuclear energy, tobacco, major fossil fuel activities, or environmental misconduct were excluded from the ranking, as were companies with fewer than 500 employees. Exclusions were verified through media monitoring and multiple rounds of review by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

The 850 highest-scoring companies were recognized on Newsweek’s World’s Greenest Companies 2026 ranking.

To view the full list of World’s Greenest Companies 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit: rankings.newsweek.com/worlds-greenest-companies-2026

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com