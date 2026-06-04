Corona® and Boston Rob Mariano Invite Fans to Dig into an Unforgettable Summer with the Corona Great Cooler Hunt

Key News:

Corona ® is launching the Corona Great Cooler Hunt, a nationwide search for Corona coolers, where fans 21 or older can virtually explore iconic U.S. beaches and dig for prizes – including a dream beach vacation – from June 4 through Sept. 7.

is launching the Corona Great Cooler Hunt, a nationwide search for Corona coolers, where fans 21 or older can virtually explore iconic U.S. beaches and dig for prizes – including a dream beach vacation – from June 4 through Sept. 7. Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano, a “SURVIVOR” Hall-of-Famer, is partnering with the brand, encouraging fans to dig in and uncover everything that a summer with Corona has to offer.

“SURVIVOR” Season 50 cast members Cirie Fields and Dee Valladares were featured in a Corona spot in the finale, and are joining the hunt to keep fans in the know with prize previews and summer inspiration all season long.



CHICAGO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cracking open a Corona® cooler is more than a moment – it's a signal. Summer is on and meaningful memories are waiting to be made. To celebrate this, Corona is launching the Corona Great Cooler Hunt – an interactive virtual experience that delivers la playa anytime, anywhere. To match the caliber of a beach adventure this legendary, Corona is teaming up with the ultimate competitor, “SURVIVOR” icon Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano, to show participants how to dig in and make the most of summer.

“Corona has always helped deliver on the promise of summer – living in the moment with your favorite people and squeezing out the best of this season,” said Rob Nelson, vice president of Brand Marketing at Corona. “The Corona Great Cooler Hunt rewards fans everywhere with a virtual beach adventure and prizing that brings that spirit to life.”

How to Play the Corona Great Cooler Hunt

Starting now through Sept. 7, fans 21 or older can go to Coronahunt.com to dive into a 360° virtual treasure hunt across some of America's most iconic beach destinations. Users will get three digs per day to find a hidden Corona cooler and unlock it for a chance to win a prize such as premium beach gear or apparel. Keep digging all summer for a chance to win the grand prize: a beach vacation for a lucky winner plus a guest.

"’SURVIVOR’ fans know I'm no stranger to competing – and winning – on a beach, so this partnership could not have been a more natural fit," said Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano. "The Corona Great Cooler Hunt combines what summer is all about, getting sand in your toes, embracing living presently and spending time with those that matter most."

From Outlasting to Unwinding: “SURVIVOR” 50 Partnership

The hunt made its debut during the “SURVIVOR” 50 live season finale on May 20, where a brand-new spot featuring fan favorites and Season 50 cast members Cirie Fields and Dee Valladares set the summer in motion. Now, Corona is partnering with Fields and Valladares to give fans inspiration and exclusive looks at the Corona Great Cooler Hunt prizes on their social media.

How to Enter the Corona Great Cooler Hunt

To dig into an iconic summer with Corona, fans 21 or older in all 50 U.S. states and D.C. can visit Coronahunt.com beginning at 10 a.m. ET on June 4 through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. For more information on Corona and the Corona Great Cooler Hunt, visit CoronaUSA.com and follow @CoronaUSA on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Instant Win Game is void in New Jersey; Sweepstakes/Instant Win Game is void where prohibited. Starts 10:00 a.m. ET on June 4, 2026, and ends 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 7, 2026. The Great Cooler Hunt is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC, and is not sponsored by, administered by, or otherwise associated with “SURVIVOR,” CBS, Paramount or Paramount affiliates. No alcohol awarded with prizes. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaUSA.com.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Non-Alcoholic and Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embraces every moment with "La Playa Awaits" and encourages consumers to live life more presently no matter where they are. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

Contact: Stephanie McGuane stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3105f5f5-6cf5-4b05-8f7d-de51998ca132