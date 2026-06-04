Moving Beyond the Binder: ChairPulse Debuts AI-Powered Operations Layer for Dental Practices

San Francisco, CA, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChairPulse today launched the first practice operations platform built exclusively for dental offices, defining a new software category for the operational layer of the dental practice. The AI-powered platform unifies equipment management, regulatory compliance, standard operating procedures, daily checklists, and staff training in a single system designed to make dental practices run on systems rather than on memory, binders, and tribal knowledge.

The ChairPulse Dashboard: A single, intelligent command center that replaces fragmented spreadsheets and paper logs with real-time tracking for equipment maintenance, state-specific compliance, and daily team tasks.

Every other part of a dental practice is supported by dedicated software. Practice management systems handle patient records, scheduling, and billing. Imaging systems manage radiographs and intraoral scans. Patient communication platforms manage reminders and reviews. But the operational work that keeps a practice actually running — maintaining equipment, passing inspections, training new hires, executing daily protocols — has never had a platform of its own. Practices fill the gap with a mix of paper binders, spreadsheets, shared drives, point tools for individual workflows, and the institutional knowledge of whichever long-tenured staff member happens to be on shift. ChairPulse is the first practice operations platform built to replace that entire patchwork with one integrated system.

What ChairPulse does: six connected pillars of practice operations

ChairPulse sits alongside dental practice management software, not in competition with it. Where practice management handles the patient and the bill, ChairPulse handles the practice itself — the equipment that delivers care, the compliance that protects the license, the procedures that define how the team works, and the training that keeps everyone consistent. The practice operations platform is built on six connected pillars:

Maintenance Hub. Every maintenance event is a trackable record with an assignee, timestamp, and photo evidence where required. ChairPulse ships with a master database of more than 500 dental equipment models — including sterilizers, imaging units, compressors, and chairs — and auto-generates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual maintenance tasks the moment a piece of equipment is added.

Every maintenance event is a trackable record with an assignee, timestamp, and photo evidence where required. ChairPulse ships with a master database of more than 500 dental equipment models — including sterilizers, imaging units, compressors, and chairs — and auto-generates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual maintenance tasks the moment a piece of equipment is added. Compliance Hub. More than 20 pre-built compliance templates cover sterilization logs, biological spore testing, X-ray equipment inspections, OSHA documentation, and HIPAA administrative requirements. The platform surfaces only the requirements that apply to a practice's specific state and county, and documentation is collected continuously so practices are audit-ready every day rather than scrambling the week before an inspection.

More than 20 pre-built compliance templates cover sterilization logs, biological spore testing, X-ray equipment inspections, OSHA documentation, and HIPAA administrative requirements. The platform surfaces only the requirements that apply to a practice's specific state and county, and documentation is collected continuously so practices are audit-ready every day rather than scrambling the week before an inspection. Procedures and SOPs. Instead of spending hours translating a manufacturer manual into a usable procedure, staff describe what they need and the platform generates a structured, step-by-step SOP grounded in manufacturer documentation and industry standards. SOPs surface automatically at the point of task completion, and the built-in Pulse Assistant answers mid-task questions in plain language with cited sources.

Instead of spending hours translating a manufacturer manual into a usable procedure, staff describe what they need and the platform generates a structured, step-by-step SOP grounded in manufacturer documentation and industry standards. SOPs surface automatically at the point of task completion, and the built-in Pulse Assistant answers mid-task questions in plain language with cited sources. Issue Resolution. Any team member can log an equipment issue in under a minute with structured fields and photo evidence. ChairPulse walks the team through manufacturer-specific troubleshooting before a technician is called, and when a service visit is required, generates a diagnostic summary for the technician via a shared link.

Any team member can log an equipment issue in under a minute with structured fields and photo evidence. ChairPulse walks the team through manufacturer-specific troubleshooting before a technician is called, and when a service visit is required, generates a diagnostic summary for the technician via a shared link. Checklists. Morning open, midday turnover, and evening close tasks are assigned by room and role. Staff access checklists through a kiosk-style workstation login — no email address and no password required — and complete tasks with one tap. Photo evidence is required for critical items such as spore tests.

Morning open, midday turnover, and evening close tasks are assigned by room and role. Staff access checklists through a kiosk-style workstation login — no email address and no password required — and complete tasks with one tap. Photo evidence is required for critical items such as spore tests. Training Paths. Structured learning paths for onboarding, infection control, HIPAA, and sterilization. Training links directly to the SOPs already in the platform, so what a new hire learns is identical to what they execute on the floor.

Why dental needs a dedicated practice operations platform

The fragmentation ChairPulse replaces has a real cost. Practices that try to solve these problems separately typically end up with an SOP tool in one system, a compliance tracker in another, a spreadsheet for maintenance, and paper for checklists — none of which talk to each other. When a team member completes a maintenance task, there is no SOP waiting for them. When a new hire finishes training, nothing connects that training to the actual procedures they will perform. When an inspector arrives, documentation has to be assembled from four different places.

The cost of this fragmentation is more than just an inconvenience — it is a business vulnerability. With more than 60% of dentists reporting recruitment and retention as their top challenge in 2026, "tribal knowledge" has become a single point of failure. When a key employee leaves, their understanding of maintenance schedules and compliance protocols often leaves with them.

ChairPulse, available now at chairpulse.com, was built on a different premise: that these workflows and business resilience are not separate problems. They are one problem — operational accountability — expressed in different forms. A single connected practice operations platform, with AI that understands dental-specific equipment and regulations, can solve them together in a way that no point tool or general-purpose platform can.

About the founder: from Salesforce and Atlassian to dental practice operations

ChairPulse was founded by Prabesh Regmi, a Salesforce and Atlassian alum who spent nearly a decade in Silicon Valley building tools that help teams work with clarity and accountability. Regmi spent several years consulting with multi-location dental practices before starting ChairPulse.

"Dental offices are sophisticated small businesses — many of them generate two, three, five million dollars a year — and yet the operational side of the practice is often run on paper, memory, and the goodwill of long-tenured staff," said Regmi. "When that staff member leaves, or is out sick, or simply forgets, the system breaks. ChairPulse is what happens when you take enterprise-grade systems thinking and build it specifically for the dental back office. It is not a spreadsheet replacement. It is a new operating layer for the practice."

Early customer: Zen Dental Studio

Zen Dental Studio, a two-location practice in the San Francisco Bay Area, has run on ChairPulse as an early-access partner for several months prior to today's public launch. Before adopting the platform, Zen managed operations across three separate systems: a documentation tool for SOPs, spreadsheets for equipment tracking, and paper checklists for daily operations. Today, the practice tracks more than 200 recurring maintenance, compliance, and operational tasks across both locations in a single system.

"Transitioning to ChairPulse has primarily given us a level of visibility we simply didn't have before," said Dr. Srijana Pokhrel, owner of Zen Dental Studio. "It hasn't replaced the need for a great team, but it has provided that team with a much clearer framework for their daily protocols. I no longer have to wonder if a specific maintenance task was performed or if a compliance log is up to date; the data is right there. It's moved us away from relying on memory and toward a more consistent, systems-based approach."

Dr. Pokhrel also noted the practical utility of the platform's Pulse Assistant. In two recent instances, equipment at her practice displayed error codes that typically would have led to a service technician visit. By using the Pulse Assistant to walk through manufacturer-specific troubleshooting steps, the team was able to resolve the issues internally, avoiding both the service fees and the resulting operatory downtime.

Pricing and availability

ChairPulse is available now at chairpulse.com.

Free Trial: 7 days, no credit card required to start.

7 days, no credit card required to start. Zero Friction: No setup fees, no annual contracts, and no sales calls required to get started.

No setup fees, no annual contracts, and no sales calls required to get started. Support: Self-service setup with dedicated onboarding support included for all founding members.

Self-service setup with dedicated onboarding support included for all founding members. Designed for: Independent dental practices, multi-location groups, and DSOs.

About ChairPulse

ChairPulse is the practice operations platform for dental offices and DSOs. While practice management software handles patients and billing, ChairPulse handles everything else that keeps the practice running — equipment lifecycle management, automated maintenance scheduling, state-specific regulatory compliance, AI-powered standard operating procedures, staff training paths, and daily operational checklists. By turning manual processes into intelligent, trackable systems, ChairPulse helps dental teams eliminate unplanned downtime, stay inspection-ready year-round, and maintain operational consistency whether they run one location or one hundred. Learn more at chairpulse.com.

Press Inquiries

Prabesh Regmi, Founder & CEO

hello [at] chairpulse.com

https://www.chairpulse.com