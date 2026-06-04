SCADA Oil and Gas Market Size to Hit USD 7.11 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCADA Oil and Gas Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global SCADA Oil and Gas Market was worth USD 4.14 billion in 2025 and is expected to be valued at USD 7.11 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.64% over 2026–2035.”

Increasing Investment in Industrial Automation and Real-time Pipeline Monitoring to Drive Market Growth Globally

The increased demand for efficiency, tracking of assets, and control of industries from a distance is a key factor helping to promote the use of SCADA systems in oil and gas applications. Companies have been increasingly investing in automation technology, which will help them monitor pipelines, optimize refinery processes, detect leaks, and carry out predictive maintenance.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

General Electric (GE Vernova)

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

AVEVA Group plc

Inductive Automation

Bentley Systems Incorporated

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T Technology Services)

WAGO GmbH & Co. KG

TechnipFMC plc

SCADA Oil and Gas Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 4.14 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 7.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.64% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Architecture (Monolithic SCADA, Distributed SCADA, IoT-based / Cloud SCADA Systems, Networked SCADA)

• By Deployment Mode (On-Premise SCADA Systems, Cloud-Based SCADA Solutions, Hybrid SCADA Systems)

• By Communication Technology (Wired SCADA Systems, Wireless SCADA Systems, Cellular (4G/5G) SCADA, Satellite-based SCADA)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The hardware dominated the SCADA Oil and Gas market with 48.64% share in 2025 due to wide adoption of PLCs, RTUs, industrial sensors, communication devices globally. Software segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during 2026–2035 driven by increasing popularity of applications such as AI-powered analytics tools, and cloud-based SCADA software, among others.

By Architecture

Distributed SCADA segment dominated the market with the highest share of about 34.45% in 2025 due to its extensive applicability in complex oil and gas installations. IoT-based / cloud SCADA systems segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during 2026–2035 owing to increased use of remote monitoring tools, edge computing solutions, and cloud-connected industrial automation systems.

By Deployment Mode

On-premise SCADA systems segment held the dominant share of about 62.42% in 2025 as there is a high preference by oil & gas companies for industrial automation setups globally. Cloud-based SCADA solutions segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2026–2035 motivated by escalating requirements for scalable remote monitoring.

By Communication Technology

Wired SCADA systems segment dominated the SCADA Oil and Gas market with the highest share of about 46.45% in 2025 due to its reliable communication and effective data transfer. Cellular (4G/5G) SCADA segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR during 2026–2035 due to rising demand for real-time remote monitoring across offshore facilities globally.

Regional Insights

The leading share of SCADA Oil and Gas market revenue was captured by North America, which accounted for 34.15% in 2025. The growth can be attributed to shale oil and gas production, huge expansion of pipelines between states, refinery automation, and wide application of digitization tools in the industrial environment of the U.S. and Canada.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to have the maximum growth rate of 6.13% during 2026-2035 in the SCADA Oil and Gas market owing to growing abilities in refineries, pipelines across borders, development of LNG facilities, and adoption of industrial automation technologies in countries like China, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Schneider Electric expanded deployment of AI-enabled pipeline SCADA platforms integrated with predictive maintenance analytics and industrial cybersecurity systems to strengthen real-time monitoring capabilities across North American oil & gas transmission networks.

Schneider Electric expanded deployment of AI-enabled pipeline SCADA platforms integrated with predictive maintenance analytics and industrial cybersecurity systems to strengthen real-time monitoring capabilities across North American oil & gas transmission networks. 2026: Honeywell International Inc. introduced upgraded cloud-native SCADA solutions featuring edge computing integration and low-latency operational control for offshore oilfield and LNG infrastructure applications across the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Exclusive Sections of the SCADA Oil and Gas Market Report (The USPs):

SCADA DEPLOYMENT & AUTOMATION ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand the penetration of PLCs, RTUs, HMIs, industrial sensors, and edge computing systems across upstream, midstream, and downstream oil & gas operations.

– helps you understand the penetration of PLCs, RTUs, HMIs, industrial sensors, and edge computing systems across upstream, midstream, and downstream oil & gas operations. NETWORK RELIABILITY & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE INDEX – helps you evaluate system uptime, real-time monitoring efficiency, data transmission performance, and operational continuity across critical energy infrastructure.

– helps you evaluate system uptime, real-time monitoring efficiency, data transmission performance, and operational continuity across critical energy infrastructure. DIGITAL INTELLIGENCE & CYBERSECURITY ADOPTION RATE – helps you identify the adoption of AI analytics, IoT monitoring, predictive maintenance, digital twins, and industrial cybersecurity solutions within SCADA environments.

– helps you identify the adoption of AI analytics, IoT monitoring, predictive maintenance, digital twins, and industrial cybersecurity solutions within SCADA environments. REMOTE ASSET MONITORING & CONNECTIVITY ANALYSIS – helps you assess the effectiveness of SCADA systems in managing pipelines, storage terminals, drilling sites, offshore platforms, and refinery operations.

– helps you assess the effectiveness of SCADA systems in managing pipelines, storage terminals, drilling sites, offshore platforms, and refinery operations. INDUSTRIAL DIGITALIZATION & SMART ENERGY TRACKER – helps you uncover opportunities arising from refinery modernization, LNG infrastructure expansion, remote operations, and intelligent energy management initiatives.

– helps you uncover opportunities arising from refinery modernization, LNG infrastructure expansion, remote operations, and intelligent energy management initiatives. INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION & REGIONAL INVESTMENT INSIGHTS – helps you analyze demand generated by pipeline projects, offshore exploration activities, cross-border energy networks, and oilfield automation investments.

– helps you analyze demand generated by pipeline projects, offshore exploration activities, cross-border energy networks, and oilfield automation investments. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on automation expertise, SCADA software capabilities, cybersecurity offerings, project portfolio, regional presence, and recent developments.

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