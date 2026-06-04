Concierra Legal Releases New Guide on What a Prenuptial Agreement Can Actually Do for Founders, Executives, and High-Net-Worth Individuals in Texas

Frisco, TEXAS, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concierra Legal, a boutique law practice focused on strategic legal architecture and complex family law matters, today released a new guide explaining what prenuptial agreements can actually accomplish for founders, executives, and high-net-worth individuals in Texas — and why most people dramatically underestimate the protection they can provide.

Most people think of a prenuptial agreement as a divorce document. It is not. In Texas, a prenuptial agreement is one of the most powerful financial planning tools available to anyone who is building something — a business, a brand, a portfolio, a career. It is a legally binding contract that can define how your assets are treated during the marriage, not just at the end of it. And most of the people who need one do not have one.

"A prenuptial agreement is not about expecting failure," said Michelle May O'Neil, founder of Concierra Legal and a board-certified family law trial attorney with 34 years of experience. "It is about building the right legal architecture before you need it. Texas is a community property state. Without a prenup, the law makes a lot of decisions for you. With one, you make them yourself."

Texas Community Property — What It Actually Means

Texas is one of nine community property states in the country. That means anything earned or acquired during a marriage — income, business growth, investment gains, intellectual property — is generally presumed to belong equally to both spouses. It does not matter whose name is on the account, whose effort built the company, or who had the idea. Without a written agreement to the contrary, the law treats it as shared.

For someone who is building a business, creating intellectual property, or accumulating equity during a marriage, that presumption is one of the most significant financial risks they face. A prenuptial agreement is the mechanism Texas law provides to address it before it becomes a problem.

What a Prenuptial Agreement Can Cover

Under Texas law, prenuptial agreements can address a remarkably wide range of financial and personal matters. Most people are surprised by how much latitude the law provides.

Business ownership and growth.

A prenuptial agreement can protect the value of a business brought into the marriage and — critically — can address how growth in that business during the marriage is characterized. Without a prenup, revenue growth, new clients, increased valuation, and additional equity earned during the marriage may be treated as community property subject to division.

Intellectual property and proprietary work.

Patents, trademarks, trade secrets, content libraries, software, and proprietary methodologies created during the marriage can be community property under Texas law. A prenuptial agreement can establish how intellectual property is characterized and who owns the work product of each spouse's professional efforts.

Income and earnings.

In Texas, salaries and wages earned during the marriage are community property by default. A prenuptial agreement can provide that each spouse's income remains their separate property — a provision that must be specifically addressed in the agreement to be effective.

Name, image, and likeness.

For founders, executives, athletes, and public figures whose personal brand generates revenue — through speaking, content, licensing, or endorsements — a prenuptial agreement can address how that identity-based income is characterized and protected.

Debt and financial obligations.

A prenuptial agreement can allocate responsibility for existing and future debts, protecting each spouse from the other's financial obligations in the event of divorce or death.

Spousal support.

The parties can agree in advance to modify or eliminate spousal support obligations, subject to certain limitations under Texas law.

Property disposition on death or divorce.

A prenuptial agreement can specify how property is divided in the event of divorce or what happens to assets on the death of a spouse — providing clarity that supplements or coordinates with estate planning documents.

What a Prenuptial Agreement Cannot Do

Texas law places limits on prenuptial agreements. They cannot adversely affect a child's right to support — any provision that reduces or eliminates child support obligations is unenforceable. They cannot be used to defraud existing creditors. And they cannot override federal law governing certain retirement account benefits, which are governed by ERISA and require a separate post-marriage waiver process.

Understanding the limits is as important as understanding the options. A prenuptial agreement that overreaches may be challenged or partially invalidated at the worst possible time.

The Strategic Case for Getting It Right

"I have represented clients on both sides of prenuptial agreements for 34 years," O'Neil said. "The ones who regret having a prenup are rare. The ones who regret not having one are not. The conversation is uncomfortable. The alternative is a courtroom."

Prenuptial agreements are enforceable without consideration under Texas law — meaning both parties are bound by the agreement without any exchange of money or property at the time of signing. They become effective on marriage and can be amended after marriage by written agreement of both spouses. The legal infrastructure is designed to be durable. Whether the agreement itself is durable depends on how carefully it is designed.

This is the first in a series from Concierra Legal examining prenuptial and postnuptial agreements under Texas law. Future installments will examine how prenups get challenged in court, when postnuptial agreements can fix what a prenup did not cover, and what cohabiting couples need to know about agreements outside of marriage.

About Concierra Legal

Concierra Legal is a boutique law practice serving founders, entrepreneurs, and professionals whose matters are too complex, too consequential, or too personal to be handled like a commodity. Led by nationally recognized trial and appellate attorney Michelle May O'Neil, the firm provides strategic legal counsel for contract architecture, business structure, risk assessment, and complex personal matters. Concierra Legal maintains a selective client roster and is confidential from first contact. This press release does not constitute legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. More information is available at ConcierraLegal.com.

About Michelle May O'Neil

Michelle May O'Neil is board-certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in family law with 34 years of trial litigation and appellate experience. She has tried 37+ jury trials and handled 195+ appellate cases, including 55 before the Texas Supreme Court and a case filed in the United States Supreme Court. She holds AV Preeminent and Judicial AV ratings from Martindale-Hubbell, is recognized among the Best Lawyers in America, and has been listed among Texas Super Lawyers for 16 consecutive years. She has been named to the list of the Top 50 Texas Women Super Lawyers for 11 years. O'Neil co-founded O'Neil Wysocki, P.C. (OWLawyers.com), which she led for two decades. She was named to the inaugural Thought Leaders 100 and the Editorial Board of Thought Leaders Press and is the author of the forthcoming book The Fifth Move. She founded Concierra Legal (ConcierraLegal.com) and Concierra Business (ConcierraBusiness.com) to provide concierge strategic architecture for the entrepreneurs, founders, and professionals she has represented for many years.

Press Inquiries

Michelle May O'Neil

michelle [at] concierralegal.com

214-506-0704

https://ConcierraLegal.com

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