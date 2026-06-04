DAZ 3D Launches Daz Studio 6, the Next Generation of Its Flagship 3D Creation Platform

Salt Lake City, UTAH, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daz 3D, a leader in digital human creation and 3D content, today announced the release of Daz Studio 6, the newest version of its flagship 3D creation platform. Daz Studio 6 now includes faster asset loading, improved content organization, viewport performance enhancements, and new tools for working with complex scenes.

Daz Studio 6

Victoria AI Chat is now built directly into Daz Studio, giving users access to help, troubleshooting guidance, and product information without leaving the application. Other additions include support for the latest NVIDIA GPUs, integrated strand-based hair editing, new content discovery tools, and an updated viewport.

The release also adds background texture loading, allowing scenes to become usable sooner while textures continue loading. Viewport updates improve performance when working with larger projects. New DrawStyle options, improved selection visibility, and updated scene organization tools provide artists with more control when navigating and editing scenes.

"When we started planning Daz Studio 6, we spent a lot of time looking at the little things that slow people down," said James Thornton, CEO of Daz 3D. "Finding content, loading scenes, editing hair, or searching for answers all take time away from creating. This release focuses on reducing those interruptions."

Daz Studio 6 adds new tools for managing large content libraries, including asset and product visibility controls, custom labels, multiple Content Library views, and enhanced Smart Content recommendations for compatible assets and related products.

Rendering updates include support for the latest NVIDIA GPUs, NVIDIA Iray enhancements, and Adaptive Displacement and Subdivision technology that adds detail dynamically during rendering.

Daz Studio 6 is available now. For more information, visit https://www.daz3d.com.

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About Daz 3D

Daz 3D develops digital human technology, 3D content, and creative software used by artists, developers, studios, and enterprises worldwide. Its library of digital characters, environments, assets, and creation tools supports projects across entertainment, gaming, visualization, and virtual human applications. Learn more at https://www.daz3d.com.

3D creation made easier

About Daz 3D

Daz 3D develops digital human technology, 3D content, and creative software used by artists, developers, studios, and enterprises worldwide. Its tools and content library support projects across gaming, entertainment, visualization, virtual production, and interactive digital experiences.

Press Inquiries

Alex Koritz

alex [at] koritzpr.com

https://www.daz3d.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=s7BvERY59aw