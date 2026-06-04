ICG plc (“ICG”) (the “Company”)

4 June 2026

Vesting of Share Awards/Notification of Transactions by Directors

The Company announces that ordinary shares in the Company (“Shares”) vested under the terms of awards granted under the ICG Omnibus Plan to Directors, as set out below.

Benoît Durteste

On 1 June 2026, the following number of Shares vested under the terms of PLC Equity Awards made to Benoît Durteste under the ICG Omnibus Plan:

Dates of Grant: 4 June 2020, 8 June 2021, 26 May 2022 and 25 May 2023

Aggregate Number of Shares Vested: 353,711

In accordance with the terms of the awards, the number above includes additional Shares equivalent in value to the dividends payable on the vested Shares between the date of award and the date of their transfer to the Director.

Further to the withholding of Shares to satisfy tax and social security obligations arising in relation to the vesting, the Director received the following number of Shares:

Number of Shares Withheld to Cover Tax: 166,246

Total Number of Shares Received: 187,465

As a consequence of the above transaction, Benoît Durteste and his connected persons retain an interest in 2,028,020 Shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.72% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company.

Antje Hensel-Roth

On 1 June 2026, the following number of Shares vested under the terms of PLC Equity Awards made to Antje Hensel-Roth under the ICG Omnibus Plan:

Dates of Grant: 8 June 2021, 26 May 2022 and 25 May 2023

Aggregate Number of Shares Vested: 69,880

In accordance with the terms of the awards, the number above includes additional Shares equivalent in value to the dividends payable on the vested Shares between the date of award and the date of their transfer to the Director.

Further to the withholding of Shares to satisfy tax and social security obligations arising in relation to the vesting, the Director received the following number of Shares:

Number of Shares withheld to Cover Tax: 32,845

Total Number of Shares Received: 37,035

As a consequence of the above transaction, Antje Hensel-Roth and her connected persons retain an interest in 75,200 Shares in the Company, representing 0.03% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company.

The notifications set out below are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Benoît Durteste 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ICG plc b) LEI 549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence





GB00BYT1DJ19 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of plc Equity Awards under the ICG Omnibus Plan 2020 c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 187,465 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



187,465



Nil e) Date of the transaction 2026-06-01 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Antje Hensel-Roth 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People and External Affairs Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ICG plc b) LEI 549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence





GB00BYT1DJ19 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of plc Equity Awards under the ICG Omnibus Plan 2020 c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 37,035 ]d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



37,035



Nil e) Date of the transaction 2026-06-01 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344