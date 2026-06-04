L.B. Foster Company to Present at Three Part Advisors’ East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 11, 2026, in New York City, NY

PITTSBURGH, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (Nasdaq: FSTR, the “Company”), announced today that Bill Thalman, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Sean Reilly, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Three-Part Advisors’ East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 11, 2026, beginning at 8:35 AM EDT at The Westin New York at Times Square in New York, New York. Presentation materials for the conference will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website under “Presentations” the morning of the conference.

The presentation is webcast and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/east-coast and on the L.B. Foster website: www.lbfoster.com, under the Investor Relations page. Video replay will remain available for one year.

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of products and services for the rail and infrastructure markets. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customers’ most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Investor Relations:

Lisa Durante

412-928-3400, and follow the prompts

investors@lbfoster.com

L.B. Foster Company

415 Holiday Drive

Suite 100

Pittsburgh, PA 15220