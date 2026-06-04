New York, USA, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IgE Receptor Antagonists Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis: 12+ Key Companies Shaping the Future of IgE Receptor Antagonists Therapeutics | DelveInsight

The IgE receptor antagonists clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 12+ IgE receptor antagonists in the pipeline, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s IgE Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Insight 2026 report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for IgE receptor antagonists across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the IgE receptor antagonists domain.

Key Takeaways from the IgE Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s IgE receptor antagonists pipeline report depicts a robust space with 12+ active players working to develop 12+ pipeline IgE receptor antagonists.

active players working to develop pipeline IgE receptor antagonists. Key IgE receptor antagonist companies such as Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Kashiv Speciality, LongBio, Aurobindo Pharma, United Biopharma, and others are evaluating new IgE receptor antagonist drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new IgE receptor antagonist drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline IgE receptor antagonists such as ADL-018, LP-003, BP11, UB-221, and others are under different phases of IgE receptor antagonist clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of IgE receptor antagonist clinical trials. Approximately 5+ IgE receptor antagonist drugs are in the late stage of development, whereas 3+ drugs are in the mid and early stages of development.

Key indications for IgE receptor antagonists under development include Asthma, Chronic urticaria, Food hypersensitivity, Seasonal allergic rhinitis, Allergic asthma, CRSwNP, Food allergy, and allergic diseases.

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What are IgE Receptor Antagonists?

IgE receptor antagonists are a class of therapeutic agents designed to block the interaction between immunoglobulin E (IgE) and its receptors, primarily the high-affinity FcεRI receptor, on immune cells such as mast cells and basophils. By inhibiting this binding, these agents prevent the activation and degranulation of these cells, thereby reducing the release of inflammatory mediators like histamine that drive allergic responses. As a result, IgE receptor antagonists are being explored for the treatment of allergic diseases such as asthma, chronic urticaria, and atopic dermatitis. Unlike therapies that target IgE directly, these antagonists focus on blocking receptor-mediated signaling, offering a complementary approach to modulating IgE-driven immune pathways.





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A snapshot of the Pipeline IgE Receptor Antagonist Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA ADL-018 Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC./Kashiv Speciality Registration Asthma, Chronic urticaria, Food hypersensitivity Subcutaneous LP-003 LongBio III Seasonal allergic rhinitis, CSU, Allergic asthma, CRSwNP, Food allergy Subcutaneous BP11 Aurobindo Pharma III Chronic urticaria Subcutaneous UB-221 United Biopharma I Chronic urticaria Intravenous

Learn more about the emerging IgE receptor antagonists @ IgE Receptor Antagonists Clinical Trials

As per Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, the IgE receptor antagonist pipeline is shaping up to be a biosimilar-driven, increasingly competitive market centered on Xolair (omalizumab). Amneal Pharmaceuticals / Kashiv BioSciences’s ADL-018 leads in the registration stage with strong clinical and regulatory progress, positioning it for near-term entry. Longbio Pharma’s LP-003 stands out for superior Phase II efficacy compared with omalizumab and rapid advancement to Phase III, indicating potential differentiation beyond that of a typical biosimilar. Meanwhile, Aurobindo Pharma’s BP11 remains in earlier stages with initial comparability data. Overall, competition is shifting toward clinical differentiation and speed to market, with China emerging as a key battleground.

Recent Developments in IgE Receptor Antagonist Treatment Space

In March 2026 , Longbio Pharma (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. announced positive topline results from Phase II clinical trial head-to-head comparing LP-003 to Xolair® (Omalizumab) in CSU. The data was presented as a late-breaking poster during the 2026AAAAI Annual Meeting. The results demonstrated that LP-003 achieved comprehensive clinical advantages over omalizumab, with statistically superior outcomes in the key efficacy endpoints. The company also announced that the Phase III clinical trial in China for seasonal AR indication has completed patient enrollment, with BLA submission to NMPA planned in or before the third quarter of 2026. A Phase III trial for CSU in China is expected to start in the first half of 2026.

, Co., Ltd. announced positive topline results from Phase II clinical trial head-to-head comparing LP-003 to Xolair® (Omalizumab) in CSU. The data was presented as a late-breaking poster during the 2026AAAAI Annual Meeting. The results demonstrated that LP-003 achieved comprehensive clinical advantages over omalizumab, with statistically superior outcomes in the key efficacy endpoints. The company also announced that the Phase III clinical trial in China for seasonal AR indication has completed patient enrollment, with BLA submission to NMPA planned in or before the third quarter of 2026. A Phase III trial for CSU in China is expected to start in the first half of 2026. In October 2025, Kashiv BioSciences, LLC, a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced that they have submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had accepted the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for ADL-018, a biosimilar to XOLAIR (omalizumab).

a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced that they have submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had accepted the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for ADL-018, a biosimilar to XOLAIR (omalizumab). In June 2025, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. highlighted positive topline results from a confirmatory clinical efficacy and safety clinical trial evaluating ADL-018, a proposed biosimilar to XOLAIR® (omalizumab), developed by Kashiv BioSciences, LLC. The randomized, double-blind, multicenter study was conducted by Kashiv to assess the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of ADL-018 compared to XOLAIR® in patients with Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria (CIU) or Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) who remained symptomatic despite treatment with H1 antihistamines.

highlighted positive topline results from a confirmatory clinical efficacy and safety clinical trial evaluating ADL-018, a proposed biosimilar to XOLAIR® (omalizumab), developed by Kashiv BioSciences, LLC. The randomized, double-blind, multicenter study was conducted by Kashiv to assess the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of ADL-018 compared to XOLAIR® in patients with Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria (CIU) or Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) who remained symptomatic despite treatment with H1 antihistamines. In March 2024, CuraTeQ Biologics Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, announced that their Omalizumab biosimilar candidate BP11 has met the Phase I trial end points vis-à-vis the EU and US sourced reference product Xolair. The PK/PD trial was conducted in 165 healthy volunteers in Australia and New Zealand.

Scope of the IgE Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical

Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule

: Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule Key IgE Receptor Antagonists Companies : Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Kashiv Speciality, LongBio, Aurobindo Pharma, United Biopharma, and others

: Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Kashiv Speciality, LongBio, Aurobindo Pharma, United Biopharma, and others Key IgE Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Therapies: ADL-018, LP-003, BP11, UB-221, and others

Dive deep into rich insights for new IgE receptor antagonists, visit @ IgE Receptor Antagonists Drugs

Table of Contents

1. IgE Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Report Introduction 2. IgE Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. IgE Receptor Antagonists Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. IgE Receptor Antagonists Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. IgE Receptor Antagonists Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. IgE Receptor Antagonists Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. IgE Receptor Antagonists Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. IgE Receptor Antagonists Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. IgE Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the IgE Receptor Antagonists Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the IgE Receptor Antagonists Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the IgE receptor antagonists pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ IgE Receptor Antagonists Therapeutics

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