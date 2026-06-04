New PatentVest Pulse Report Maps the Emerging Muscle-Preservation Category Expanding the GLP-1 Opportunity

• Analysis of 20 muscle-preservation programs highlights a rapidly emerging category designed to enhance long-term obesity treatment outcomes

• PatentVest’s report reveals how combination therapy IP, body-composition optimization, and strategic acquisitions may shape the next phase of obesity therapeutics

Dallas, Texas, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PatentVest, a leading provider of IP Strategy and IP Law services, announces the release of its latest report, “ The Muscle Problem: How Myostatin Could Expand the GLP-1 Opportunity ” This comprehensive study provides a strategic analysis of the emerging muscle-preservation category developing alongside obesity therapies.

The release comes as pharmaceutical companies and investors increasingly focus on therapies designed to improve body composition during GLP-1 treatment. While first-generation obesity therapies transformed weight-loss outcomes, growing attention is now being paid to preserving lean mass and improving the quality of weight loss during long-term treatment.

PatentVest’s analysis suggests that muscle-preservation therapies may represent one of the most important emerging opportunities within the obesity ecosystem, creating new partnering, licensing, acquisition, and intellectual property opportunities across the sector.

The report highlights the structural shift underway in obesity therapeutics, driven by myostatin inhibition, ActRII blockade, and combination strategies designed to complement existing GLP-1 therapies. Key findings include:

• Emerging Category Growth: Identification of 20 muscle-preservation programs currently in development, signaling growing industry investment in therapies designed to enhance obesity treatment outcomes.

• Strategic Transactions: Analysis of major industry moves, including Eli Lilly’s acquisition of Versanis Bio and bimagrumab and AstraZeneca’s acquisition of SixPeaks Bio, highlighting increasing confidence in the category.

• Combination Therapy Opportunity: Findings suggest that muscle-preservation therapies are not intended to replace GLP-1s but rather to expand their long-term value through improved body composition and patient outcomes.

• Intellectual Property Positioning: Patent analysis reveals that GLP-1 combination of therapy patents, method-of-use claims, and pathway-specific intellectual property may become increasingly valuable as the category matures.

“The first phase of the obesity revolution was proving that meaningful pharmacological weight loss was possible,” said Tyler Teske, Business Development & Training Manager at PatentVest. “The next phase may focus on improving the quality of that weight loss. As new data continues to emerge, muscle-preservation therapies have the potential to become an important layer within the obesity ecosystem, creating new strategic opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, investors, and IP owners.”

The PatentVest Pulse report is now available for download on the PatentVest website: https://insights.patentvest.com/the-muscle-problem-how-myostatin-could-expand-the-glp-1-opportunity

For more information or inquiries, please contact info@patentvest.com.

The insights and analysis presented in this report are derived from PatentVest’s proprietary IP intelligence platform, which integrates patent data, clinical pipeline analysis, transaction activity, and strategic market mapping to identify emerging trends and competitive positioning across biotechnology sectors.

About PatentVest

PatentVest is the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm built for companies where patents drive enterprise value. The firm pairs seasoned IP counsel with a dedicated analyst team and a proprietary technology platform to deliver portfolio strategy, diligence, and prosecution work with the rigor of Big Law and the speed modern innovators require. PatentVest Pulse, the firm's research series, maps the competitive and IP landscapes of frontier technology sectors, from brain-computer interfaces and humanoid robotics to AI infrastructure and next-generation therapeutics, giving investors, boards, and operators a clear view of who owns the innovation that will define each market. PatentVest is a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH). Learn more at patentvest.com.