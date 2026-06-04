urbanpods Wins Best Dressed Stand Space at Ideal Home Show 2026

Livingston, WEST LOTHIAN, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urbanpods is celebrating a successful return to the Ideal Home Show Scotland 2026 after being awarded 'Best Dressed Stand Space' at this year's event.

Director Ross Receiving Award

Held at the SEC Glasgow, the four-day exhibition proved one of the company's strongest shows to date, attracting hundreds of visitors to the stand. Attendees experienced the quality, craftsmanship and design that urbanpods has become known for, while discussing their own garden room projects with the team.

The award-winning stand was brought to life with support from its partners, Armstrong Gardens and Landscapes and BoConcept Scotland, creating a beautifully styled space that showed how an urbanpod can become part of a wider outdoor living experience.

Ross Iwaniec, Director at urbanpods, said:

"Winning Best Dressed Stand Space was a fantastic achievement for the whole team and a proud moment for the business. We put a huge amount of effort into creating a stand that reflected the attention to detail that goes into every urbanpod, so it was incredibly rewarding to receive that recognition.

The Ideal Home Show continues to be one of the most important events in our calendar, and this year was particularly successful. We welcomed hundreds of visitors, reconnected with existing happy customers, and met many homeowners who are now exploring the possibility of adding an urbanpod to their property."

The newest display showcased the Millboard composite exterior finish on the Medio pod, which proved a real hit with visitors and highlighted why it is becoming such a popular option. Throughout the show, the stand demonstrated how a well-designed pod can become a fully integrated extension of modern living — a practical and stylish solution for homeowners looking to make better use of their outdoor space.

Following the success of the show, urbanpods is now looking ahead to its next appearance at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh from 18–21 June, where visitors will once again have the opportunity to experience an urbanpod in person.

urbanpods Award Winning Stand

About urbanpods

urbanpods™ is a Scotland-based designer and manufacturer of premium garden rooms and outdoor living spaces, built from sustainable materials to the highest standards. Based in Livingston, the company offers a range of bespoke, fully insulated garden pods suitable for use as home offices, gyms, studios, and entertaining spaces — providing a cost-effective alternative to traditional home extensions.

Press Inquiries

Ross Iwaniec

info [at] urbanpods.co.uk

01506 854844

https://www.urbanpods.co.uk/

Unit 19 Napier Square

Houston Ind Estate

Livingston

EH54 5DG