One More Child Names Juliana Williams as Chief Advancement Officer

LAKELAND, Fla., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One More Child this week announced the appointment of Juliana Williams as its chief advancement officer (CAO), a newly created position designed to accelerate the organization’s development strategy, deepen donor relationships and expand its capacity to serve children and families in need.

Williams brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across nonprofit, corporate and philanthropic sectors. Throughout her career, she has led transformational fundraising initiatives, secured major gifts from individuals and foundations, developed strategic partnerships and implemented systems that strengthen organizational impact and long-term sustainability.

“We are truly grateful and excited to have Juliana join our team,” said One More Child President and CEO Stephen Robert. “Advancement is ultimately about serving more children and families in their greatest time of need — and doing so with excellence. Juliana brings a combination of nonprofit depth, strategic vision and a heart for service that will strengthen our mission and extend our reach domestically and globally.”

“One More Child’s extraordinary legacy of impact, providing Christ-centered services to vulnerable children and families, is deeply inspiring,” said Williams. "It’s a true honor to lead our integrated advancement strategy during this pivotal season of expansion. I look forward to collaborating with this incredible team to strengthen our partnerships, advance our mission and build the sustainable resources needed to reach one more child locally and around the world.”

Most recently, Williams served as Chief Advancement Officer for OurCalling, where she led the transformation of the organization’s development strategy and helped increase donor revenue by 71 percent over a three-year period.

She held leadership roles with Boys & Girls Club of Bend (Oregon), Infinite Hero Foundation, In Our Backyard and Oakley, Inc., where she developed the company’s first comprehensive community relations program. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Westmont College, where she graduated summa cum laude, and recently earned her Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP) designation.

About One More Child:

One More Child operates in 29 states and 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families, sex-trafficked children and vulnerable adults. In 2025, One More Child provided direct services to 271,193 children and individuals while impacting an additional 100,692 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 18.7 million meals nationally and globally. For more information, visit www.onemorechild.org.

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