First Merchants Bank Recognized on Forbes’ World’s Best Banks 2026 List

MUNCIE, Ind., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Bank, a $21 billion-asset1 financial institution serving communities across the Midwest, has been recognized on Forbes’ World’s Best Banks 2026 list, an annual ranking developed in partnership with independent research firm Statista that evaluates banks based on customer trust, service quality and overall experience.

The 2026 list is based on survey responses from more than 54,000 customers across 34 countries, who evaluated banks on trustworthiness, customer service, digital services, financial advice, and transparency of terms and conditions. Only banks with the highest customer satisfaction scores in their respective markets earned placement on the list.

“For more than a century, First Merchants has believed that strong financial performance starts with strong relationships,” said Mark K. Hardwick, President and CEO of First Merchants Bank. “Being recognized by Forbes reinforces something our customers tell us every day—that they value a bank that combines modern capabilities with people who genuinely understand their communities.”

Recognition Rooted in Trust and Community Presence

In an era when many financial institutions are reducing physical footprints, Forbes’ 2026 analysis highlights a growing appreciation for banks that balance digital innovation with meaningful, in-person service—a model First Merchants has long embraced through its locally rooted bankers and community-based decision making.

Founded in 1893 and headquartered in Muncie, Indiana, First Merchants serves individuals, families and businesses through a relationship-driven approach that prioritizes enhancing the financial wellness of the diverse communities they serve. The bank continues to invest in digital tools that make banking easier while maintaining trusted advisor relationships customers rely on during important financial moments.

A Global List with Local Meaning

The World’s Best Banks 2026 list includes 410 banks worldwide, selected using a weighted scoring system that emphasizes current customer experiences and sustained performance over time. Trustworthiness was ranked the most important factor globally, underscoring the relevance of consistent, ethical, and customer-first banking practices.

First Merchants’ inclusion reflects continued momentum following prior national and regional recognition by Forbes in recent years, reinforcing the bank’s reputation as a high-performing institution with deep local ties.

About First Merchants Corporation

With approximately $21 billion in assets1, First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of commercial and consumer banking services and wealth management services through First Merchants Bank and First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. With more than 130 years of enhancing the financial wellness of the diverse communities it serves, First Merchants makes meaningful contributions through employee empowerment, philanthropy, charitable giving, financial wellness, and community home and business lending. The company has been honored for its attentive and knowledgeable service and culture by Forbes, Time Magazine, American Banker, and S&P Global Intelligence “Best Banks” awards. First Merchants attributes this recognition to a mission-driven team that is passionate about “helping you prosper” through attentiveness as its genuine and unique approach to customer service. To see how First Merchants is making a difference, go to https://www.firstmerchants.com/.

1 Includes the assets from the acquisition of First Saving Financial Group on February 1, 2026.

Media Contact

Jaime Faulkner

Director of Corporate Communications

765-747-1336

jfaulkner@firstmerchants.com