Jean Augustine Joins National Leaders in Calling for Black Representation and Anti-Black Racism Mandate on New Federal Advisory Council

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honourable Jean Augustine, PC, CM, CBE, former Member of Parliament and the first Black woman elected to the House of Commons of Canada, joined national leaders Thursday in calling on the Government of Canada to strengthen the newly established Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion by ensuring meaningful Black representation and adopting an explicit mandate to address anti-Black racism.

The call comes following the Government of Canada's announcement earlier this week of the Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion – a body established to advise government on issues related to rights, equality, inclusion, racism, and hate.

The leaders expressed concern that anti-Black racism has not been explicitly identified within the Council's mandate, and the announced membership does not include representation from Black communities or Black faith communities.

"Black Canadians have helped build this country and have made significant contributions to its social, economic, cultural, and democratic life,” said The Honourable Jean Augustine. “You cannot build a council on rights, equality and inclusion while failing to ensure Black representation and failing to explicitly address anti-Black racism. Their voices must be reflected in national institutions tasked with advancing equality and inclusion."

Nicholas Marcus Thompson, Co-Chair of the National Employment Equity Council, said the concerns raised regarding the Council reflect a broader lesson that Canada has already learned through the Employment Equity Act Review.

"The Employment Equity Act Review concluded that Black workers face unique and persistent barriers, and recommended they be recognized as a distinct employment equity group,” he said. "The Government accepted those recommendations, recognizing that progress occurs when anti-Black racism is explicitly recognized and addressed. The same principle should apply to Canada's newest equality and inclusion body."

The organizations noted that it welcomes efforts to combat antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Indigenous racism, as well as hate, discrimination, and exclusion in all their forms. Previous federal initiatives established dedicated mechanisms addressing antisemitism and Islamophobia, yet no equivalent federal mechanism was ever established to address anti-Black racism, despite being consistently among the most highly targeted demographics for police-reported hate crimes nationwide.

The organizations are calling on the Government of Canada to:



Appoint Black male and female leaders and experts to the Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion.

Ensure representation from Canada's Black faith community.

Establish an explicit mandate to address anti-Black racism.



Introduce legislation to modernize the Employment Equity Act and implement the accepted recommendations of the Employment Equity Act Review.

The organizations emphasized that these recommendations are intended to strengthen the Advisory Council and support the Government of Canada's efforts to advance equality and inclusion for all Canadians.

“The new Advisory Council is set up to fail if it begins by excluding Black representation and neglects to explicitly recognize anti-Black racism within its mandate,” said Howard Sapers, Executive Director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. “Meaningful progress on equity and inclusion requires that those with lived experience of anti-Black racism have a seat at the table and a voice in shaping solutions.”

Ketty Nivyabandi, Secretary General of Amnesty International Canada’s English-speaking section, emphasized the importance of meaningful participation and representation in public institutions.

“Black Canadians experience disproportionate and generational racial discrimination across this country,” she said. “An advisory council on rights, equality and inclusion without any Black representation and a clear mandate to address anti-Black racism is of deep concern: it sends the message to Black Canadians that they are not a priority for this government.”

She added: “The government must urgently correct course. It can start by ensuring that the rise of anti-Black racism and rollback on equity globally, including next door in the United States, are proactively addressed in Canada. This demands strong, unequivocal voices for Black communities at the table.”

Bishop Ransford Jones, Chairman of Canadian Black Clergies and Allies, highlighted the importance of including Black faith communities in national conversations on equality and social cohesion.

"Black faith institutions have long been at the forefront of advancing civil rights, social justice, community development, and human dignity," said Jones. "A Council dedicated to rights, equality and inclusion should reflect the full diversity of Canadian society, including Black faith communities."

Watch the full press conference here .

Download press conference photos here .



Speakers:



The Honourable Jean Augustine, PC, CM, CBE - Former Member of Parliament and the First Black Woman Elected to the House of Commons of Canada

Nicholas Marcus Thompson - Co-Chair, National Employment Equity Council

Ketty Nivyabandi - Secretary General, Amnesty International Canada

Bishop Ransford Jones - Chairman, Canadian Black Clergies and Allies

Media Contact: info@nec-cne.ca