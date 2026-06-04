Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Picard Medical Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Picard Medical Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Picard Medical caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) Picard was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; and (3) Picard’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price.

If you currently own PMI and purchased prior to September 2, 2025 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814