Rumble Signs Agreement with Together AI to Deploy NVIDIA Blackwell-Powered AI Compute as a Service

~Agreement is a commitment to purchase dedicated NVIDIA HGX™B300 capacity~

~Includes large-scale deployment liquid-cooled latest generation NVIDIA HGX™ B300 GPUs~

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) (“Rumble”), a high performance AI compute provider, and Together AI, the AI Native Cloud, today announced that they have entered into a multi-year agreement under which Together AI will commit to purchase dedicated GPU cloud capacity from Rumble powered by NVIDIA HGX™ B300 systems. The deal also includes potential for greater value and extended length based on market success. Rumble has received multiple non-dilutive GPU financing offers from unaffiliated third parties.

Under the agreement, Rumble will deploy liquid-cooled, latest-generation NVIDIA HGX™ B300 GPUs, providing Together AI with high-performance compute for cutting-edge AI workloads that power some of the world’s fastest-growing AI companies.

The agreement further establishes Rumble’s emergence as a credible, independent provider of large-scale AI infrastructure outside the traditional hyperscale ecosystem. For Together AI, the deal expands and diversifies its pool of Blackwell-class capacity at a time of unprecedented global demand for frontier AI compute, enhancing the company’s ability to serve large-scale inference, fine-tuning, and training workloads for AI-native builders.

The partnership also reinforces both companies’ shared commitment to building open, neutral AI infrastructure that gives developers and enterprises more choice, higher performance, and better value than is typically available from hyperscale incumbents.

“This agreement is a major milestone for Rumble and a strong validation of our strategy to build sovereign, high-performance AI compute as a Service outside the hyperscaler stack,” said Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and CEO of Rumble. “Together AI is one of the most respected names in AI, building for the AI-native builders, and we are proud to power a portion of their next-generation Blackwell capacity. This contract gives us long-duration revenue visibility while accelerating the buildout of our cloud at scale.”

“Access to reliable Blackwell-class capacity is critical for the customers we serve, who are training, shaping, and deploying some of the most demanding AI models in the world,” said Vipul Ved Prakash, Founder and CEO of Together AI. “Partnering with Rumble expands our global GPU footprint and gives our customers more choice in where and how they run their workloads. We’re excited to work with a partner that shares our belief that the future of AI will be open, transparent, and in the hands of builders.”

About Rumble

Rumble is a Freedom-First technology platform with a mission to protect a free and open internet. The platform spans cloud, AI, and digital media, including its namesake video service, and is built on a foundation of customer independence and free speech. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the associated Form 8-K constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and include, for example, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows (including revenues, operating expenses, and net income (loss)); our ability to meet working capital needs and cash requirements over the next 12 months; and our expectations regarding future results and certain key performance indicators. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “targets,” “expects,” “endeavors,” “forecasts,” “could,” “will,” “may,” “future,” “likely,” “on track to deliver,” “continues to,” “looks forward to,” “is primed to,” “plans,” “projects,” “assumes,” “should” or other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and our actual results could differ materially from future results expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this release are based on our current beliefs and expectations of our management as of the date of this release. These statements are not guarantees or indicative of future performance. Important assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements include risks related to the proposed Northern Data business combination, including our ability to successfully complete the proposed transaction; our ability to grow and manage future growth profitably over time, maintain relationships with customers, compete within our industry and retain key employees; weakened global economic conditions may affect our business and operating results; our limited operating history makes it difficult to evaluate our business and prospects; we may not grow or maintain our active user base, and may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability; we may fail to maintain adequate operational and financial resources; we may be unsuccessful in attracting new users to our mobile and connected TV offerings; our traffic growth, engagement, and monetization depend upon effective operation within and compatibility with operating systems, networks, devices, web browsers and standards, including mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; our business depends on continued and unimpeded access to our content and services on the internet and if we or those who engage with our content experience disruptions in internet service, or if internet service providers are able to block, degrade or charge for access to our content and services, we could incur additional expenses and the loss of traffic and advertisers; we face significant market competition, and if we are unable to compete effectively with our competitors for traffic and advertising spend, our business and operating results could be harmed; we rely on data from third parties to calculate certain of our performance metrics and real or perceived inaccuracies in such metrics may harm our reputation and negatively affect our business; changes to our existing content and services could fail to attract traffic and advertisers or fail to generate revenue; we derive the majority of our revenue from advertising and the failure to attract new advertisers, the loss of existing advertisers, or the reduction of or failure by existing advertisers to maintain or increase their advertising budgets may adversely affect our business and operating results; we depend on third-party vendors, including internet service providers, advertising networks, and data centers, to provide core services; new technologies have been developed that are able to block certain online advertisements or impair our ability to deliver advertising, which could harm our operating results; we have offered and intend to continue to offer incentives, including economic incentives, to content creators to join our platform, and these arrangements may involve fixed payment obligations that are not contingent on actual revenue or performance metrics generated by the applicable content creator but rather are based on our modeled financial projections for that creator, which if not satisfied may adversely impact our financial performance, results of operations and liquidity; changes in tax rates, changes in tax treatment of companies engaged in e-commerce, the adoption of new U.S. or international tax legislation, or exposure to additional tax liabilities may adversely impact our financial results; compliance obligations imposed by new privacy laws, laws regulating online video sharing platforms, other online platforms and online speech in certain jurisdictions in which we operate, or industry practices may adversely affect our business, financial performance, and operating results; we may become subject to newly enacted laws and regulations that restrict or moderate content on the internet; we are exposed to significant regulatory, operational, compliance, privacy, and legal risks related to age restriction or verification requirements and children’s online safety laws contemplated or enacted in various U.S. states and foreign jurisdictions; paid endorsements by our content creators may expose us to regulatory risk, liability, and compliance costs, and, as a result, may adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations; we have incurred and will incur significantly increased expenses and administrative burdens as a public company, which could have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; and those additional risks, uncertainties and factors described in more detail under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation, to update any of our forward-looking statements after the issuance of this release to reflect any future events or circumstances. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

+1 203-741-8811

investors@rumble.com