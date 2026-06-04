XPO Unveils Trailer Fleet Honoring America’s 250th Anniversary

GREENWICH, Conn., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, today unveiled a new fleet of trailers honoring America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

Built at XPO’s manufacturing facility in Searcy, Arkansas, the trailers feature patriotic branding inspired by the American flag. XPO drivers, including military veterans and those with more than one million consecutive safe-driving miles, will transport the trailers across the country while moving freight for the company’s customers.

Mario Harik, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO, said, “The trucking industry is the backbone of the American economy. As we approach the nation’s 250th anniversary, we’re proud to recognize the drivers and freight transportation professionals who help deliver the goods we all depend on every day. These trailers are a tribute to their hard work and dedication to keeping America moving.”







XPO debuted the trailer fleet during an event at its Searcy manufacturing facility today. The company is one of the largest trailer manufacturers in the United States and the only freight transportation provider in the country that builds its own trailers. XPO has produced more than 100,000 trailers at the facility since it opened in 1994.

According to the American Trucking Associations, trucks move more than 70% of the nation’s freight by weight each year. XPO is among the largest less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers in the country, moving 16 billion pounds of freight annually.



About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 16 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 594 locations and 37,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.



Media Contact

Cole Horton

+1-203-609-6004

cole.horton@xpo.com

