TruGolf Links Signs Lease for Third Location on Long Island, New York

Executive Location Coming to Miller Place, New York Featuring 17,000 Courses

LONG ISLAND, NY, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Links today announced a lease signed by Long Island Regional Developer, Gio Dinsay, for 691 NY-25A, Miller Place, NY 11764 in the Aliano Shopping Center. The 4,000 SF “Executive” facility is the third signed on Long Island by Gio Dinsay, Regional Developer for TruGolf Links, and it will feature five state-of-the art golf/arcade simulator bays with plans to open this Fall. As retail destinations diversify and work to create more compelling reasons to visit, adding this type of facility/concept is an ideal way to draw more customers on a regular basis to benefit the entire community.

A Nasdaq-listed tech and manufacturing company of high-tech golf simulators, TruGolf (Nasdaq:TRUG) has historically sold their tech throughout the United States to end-users. Now, the company is rolling out their own brick and mortar TruGolf Links Center franchised locations with a new, proprietary, best-in-class operating model that offers a high-end entertainment experience for guests, the best indoor golf technology available, and a fresh design.

“This location in Miller Place is a great site, and we are excited to be bringing a TruGolf Links Executive Center there soon,” said Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer for TruGolf. “This facility will be providing an unparalleled golf simulator experience for avid golfers and amateurs as well and feature our multi-sport arcade experience. It will be an incredible addition to the community.”

The new location will be positioned in a premium and easily accessible location in the Aliano Shopping Center right on NY Route 29A. The new TruGolf Links Center facility includes five premium golf simulators featuring over 17,000 courses and multi-sport arcade games including pitching, corn hole and frisbee golf. It will be the perfect setting for a night out with friends or a family weekend excursion, as well as serious golfers wanting the ultimate indoor golf experience. “I am very excited to have TruGolf Links joining our tenant mix at the Aliano Shopping Center”, says Nick Aliano, owner. “This is going to add a great use to our center that will serve the Miller Place community with quality sport and entertainment”.

“Bringing TruGolf Links to Miller Place is incredibly exciting as a new hub for the community,” said Gio Dinsay, franchise owner. “Whether you’re an avid golfer, looking for a fun night out with friends, planning a family outing or a company event, our center is designed to deliver something for everyone. The Aliano Shopping Center location blends immersive indoor golf and entertainment for all audiences. We’re proud to make that vision a reality.” Dinsay, a Physical Therapist, owns and operates over 20 “Within Normal Limits” Physical Therapy Clinics on Long Island.

ABOUT TRUGOLF, INC.

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf’s mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf’s team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf’s beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology. Learn more at www.trugolf.com.

ABOUT TRUGOLF LINKS FRANCHISING

The Company offers individual franchises for Executive Units which can offer 24/7 access and do not offer our full food & beverage program, Standard Units of approximately 5,000 square feet with five 15’ simulator bays and a full bar and foodservice offering, or Flagship Units 6,000 square or more and feature five 15’ simulator bays and our “Horizon” bay with a 20’ wide and 12’ high screen on an elevated platform, a full bar and foodservice offering. Regional Developers are compensated for attracting franchisees and providing support locally to all TruGolf Links locations within their territory.

For more information about TruGolf Links franchise program, visit www.trugolflinks.com or contact Andrew Johnson, Vice President of Franchise at andrewj@trugolflinks.com.





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