Kvika banki hf.: Result of Shareholders’ Meeting of Kvika banki hf.

A shareholders’ meeting of Kvika banki hf. was held on 4 June 2026 at the company’s premises at Katrínartún 2, 9th floor, 105 Reykjavík.
Attached is the result of the meeting.
Attachment
| Source: Kvika banki hf. Kvika banki hf.
A shareholders’ meeting of Kvika banki hf. was held on 4 June 2026 at the company’s premises at Katrínartún 2, 9th floor, 105 Reykjavík.
Attached is the result of the meeting.
Attachment
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