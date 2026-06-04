Kvika banki hf.: Result of Shareholders’ Meeting of Kvika banki hf.

 | Source: Kvika banki hf. Kvika banki hf.

A shareholders’ meeting of Kvika banki hf. was held on 4 June 2026 at the company’s premises at Katrínartún 2, 9th floor, 105 Reykjavík.

Attached is the result of the meeting.


Attachment


Attachments

Kvika result of shareholders meeting 4 June 2026
GlobeNewswire

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