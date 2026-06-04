Premium Income Corporation Announces Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared monthly distributions payable on June 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2026 in the following amounts per share:
|Share Class
|Ticker
|Amount Per Share
|Class A Shares
|PIC.A
|$0.09000
|Preferred Shares
|PIC.PR.A
|$0.10625
To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com
|John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO
|Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
25 King Street West
Commerce Court North
Suite 2110, Box 48
Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.