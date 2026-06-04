Concrete Pumping Holdings Reports Strong Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

- Revenue up 14% to $106.8 Million with a 46% Increase in Income from Operations –

- Adjusted EBITDA up 17% to $26.4 Million -

- Raises Full-Year Outlook -

DENVER, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the "Company" or "CPH"), a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., reported financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2026.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Summary vs. Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 (where applicable)

Revenue up 14% to $106.8 million compared to $94.0 million.

Gross profit up 14% to $41.3 million compared to $36.2 million.

Income from operations up 46% to $12.1 million compared to $8.3 million.

Net income of $2.5 million compared to a net loss of approximately $4,000.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 up 17.4% to $26.4 million compared to $22.5 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 24.7% compared to 23.9%.

up 17.4% to $26.4 million compared to $22.5 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.7% compared to 23.9%. Amounts outstanding under debt agreements were $425.6 million with net debt 1 of $386.9 million. Total available liquidity at quarter end was $346.3 million compared to $352.5 million one year ago.

of $386.9 million. Total available liquidity at quarter end was $346.3 million compared to $352.5 million one year ago. Leverage ratio1 at quarter end of 3.8x.

Management Commentary

"I am pleased to report that the Concrete Pumping Holdings team delivered a strong second quarter, highlighted by 14% revenue growth and 17% Adjusted EBITDA growth year over year, driven by solid execution across our U.S. operations," said Bruce Young, CEO of Concrete Pumping Holdings. "We continue to benefit from healthy activity levels in commercial and infrastructure construction, particularly related to continued momentum in data center and infrastructure projects, while also realizing the benefits of our disciplined pricing strategy and operating efficiencies. Our U.S. Concrete Pumping and Eco-Pan segments delivered particularly strong performance during the quarter, with meaningful margin expansion and improved profitability, despite ongoing softness in residential and light commercial markets. Given our performance in the first half of the year and continued momentum across key end markets, we are raising our full year outlook and remain focused on disciplined operational execution, free cash flow generation, and positioning the business for long-term growth."

_______________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt and leverage ratio are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release and a reconciliation to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased 13.7% to $106.8 million compared to $94.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher commercial and infrastructure construction activity — particularly from growing data center and infrastructure projects — along with organic volume growth, pricing improvements, and more typical weather conditions across U.S. markets.

Gross profit in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased 14.0% to $41.3 million compared to $36.2 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased 10 basis points to 38.6% compared to 38.5% in the prior year quarter, reflecting strong revenue growth, partially offset by inflationary pressures mostly related to repairs and maintenance costs.

General and administrative expenses ("G&A") in the second quarter increased to $29.2 million compared to $27.9 million in the prior year quarter. As a percentage of revenue, G&A costs in the second quarter declined to 27.3% compared to 29.7% in the prior year quarter. The increase in G&A expenses is primarily related to increases in labor costs and stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by a decrease in amortization of intangible assets.

Net income in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased to $2.5 million compared to a net loss of approximately $4,000 in the prior year quarter. Net income attributable to common shareholders in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased to $2.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $0.4 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased 17.4% to $26.4 million compared to $22.5 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 80 basis points to 24.7% compared to 23.9% in the prior year quarter.

Liquidity

On April 30, 2026, the Company had debt outstanding of $425.6 million, net debt of $386.9 million and total available liquidity of $346.3 million.

Segment Results

U.S. Concrete Pumping. Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased 15.2% to $71.5 million compared to $62.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to (1) an increase in commercial and infrastructure construction volumes and pricing, mostly related to continued momentum in data center and infrastructure projects and (2) generally more typical weather conditions. These improvements were partially offset by a continued slowdown in light commercial construction demand and subdued residential construction demand, mostly due to high interest rates and economic uncertainty through the second quarter of 2026. Net income in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 improved to $0.7 million compared to a net loss of $1.6 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 23.4% to $15.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared to $12.7 million in the prior year quarter. These increases were largely driven by the improvement in revenue.

U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services. Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased 12.7% to $20.3 million compared to $18.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by organic volume growth, continued momentum in data center and infrastructure projects, and pricing improvements. Net income in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased to $1.9 million compared to $1.2 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased 15.7% to $7.7 million compared to $6.7 million in the prior year quarter due to the increase in revenue.

U.K. Operations. Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased 8.2% to $14.9 million compared to $13.8 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact from foreign currency translation, revenue was up 3.6% year-over-year due to a $0.7 million contribution from Templant, partially offset by lower volumes due to continued softness in commercial construction demand. Net loss in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $0.1 million compared to net income of $0.4 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared to $3.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact from foreign currency translation, the changes in net income and adjusted EBITDA were primarily driven by inflationary pressures in labor, fuel, repair and maintenance costs.

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

The Company now expects fiscal year 2026 revenue to range between $410.0 million and $425.0 million ($390.0 million to $410.0 million prior), Adjusted EBITDA to range between $98.0 million and $105.0 million ($90.0 million to $100.0 million prior), and free cash flow2 to be at least $45.0 million ($40.0 million prior). These expectations continue to assume the light commercial and residential construction end markets will not meaningfully recover in fiscal year 2026.

As announced in January 2026, due to stricter U.S. emissions laws that are expected to take effect on January 1, 2027, for all heavy-duty engines with a 2027 model year or later, the Company has approved accelerating approximately $22.0 million of planned capital equipment investments from calendar year 2027 into calendar year 2026. As of April 30, 2026, the Company has not incurred any accelerated 2027 capital expenditures.

This decision is based on a few key considerations including navigating expected disruptions from first-generation truck technologies and anticipated truck price increases in 2027 for new trucks associated with incremental OEM production costs. This pull-forward of calendar year 2027 investments will reduce replacement capital expenditures in calendar year 2027 and aligns with the Company's capital allocation roadmap to allow for a smooth transition under new regulations to improve the Company’s competitive positioning.

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2 Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for interest.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its second quarter 2026 results.

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470

Conference ID: 13760380

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group, Inc. at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and is available for replay here here as well as the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.concretepumpingholdings.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through June 18, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13760380

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of April 30, 2026, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 95 branch locations across 23 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland from approximately 35 branch locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 22 operating locations in the U.S. and one shared location in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.com, www.camfaud.co.uk, or www.eco-pan.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance, including the Company's fiscal year 2026 outlook. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of recent inflationary pressures, changes in foreign trade policies, restrictive monetary policies, global economic conditions and developments related to these conditions, such as fluctuations in fuel costs on our business; adverse and severe weather conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings, rulings or demand letters that may be instituted against or sent to the Company or its subsidiaries; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the ability to identify and complete targeted acquisitions and to realize the expected benefits from completed acquisitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt, free cash flow and leverage ratio, all of which are important financial measures for the Company but are not financial measures defined by GAAP.

EBITDA is calculated by taking GAAP net income and adding back interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs net of interest income, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking EBITDA and adding back transaction expenses, loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation, other expense (income), net, goodwill and intangibles impairment and other adjustments. Other adjustments include non-recurring expenses, non-cash currency gains/losses and research and development expenses. Transaction expenses represent expenses for legal, accounting, and other professionals that were engaged in the completion of various acquisitions. Transaction expenses can be volatile as they are primarily driven by the size of a specific acquisition. As such, the Company excludes these amounts from Adjusted EBITDA for comparability across periods.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends related to our financial condition and results of operations, and as a supplemental tool for investors to use in evaluating our ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with competitors who also present similar non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, these measures (1) are used in quarterly and annual financial reports and presentations prepared for management, our board of directors and investors, and (2) help management to determine incentive compensation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently or may not calculate it at all, which limits the usefulness of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as comparative measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue for the period presented. See below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Net debt as a specified date is calculated as all amounts outstanding under debt agreements (currently this includes the Company’s term loan and revolving line of credit balances, excluding any offsets for capitalized deferred financing costs) measured in accordance with GAAP less cash. Cash is subtracted from the GAAP measure because it could be used to reduce the Company’s debt obligations. A limitation associated with using net debt is that it subtracts cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. CPH believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor the Company’s leverage and evaluate the Company’s consolidated balance sheet. See "Reconciliation of Net Debt" below for a reconciliation of Net Debt to amounts outstanding under debt agreements calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The leverage ratio is defined as the ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four quarters. The Company believes its leverage ratio measures its ability to service its debt and its ability to make capital expenditures. Additionally, the leverage ratio is a standard measurement used by investors to gauge the creditworthiness of an institution.

Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for interest. This measure is not a substitute for cash flow from operations and does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, since certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt servicing payments, are not deducted from the measure. CPH believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor and evaluate the cash flow yield of the business.

The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and net debt to the applicable most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. However, the Company has not reconciled the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance range and free cash flow range included in this press release to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the lack of predictability regarding the various reconciling items such as provision for income tax expense and depreciation and amortization.

Current and prospective investors should review the Company’s audited annual and unaudited interim financial statements, which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, net debt and free cash flow differently and therefore these measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Contact:

Company:

Iain Humphries

Chief Financial Officer

1-303-289-7497 Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

1-949-574-3860

BBCP@gateway-grp.com









Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of April 30, As of October 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,694 $ 44,394 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $811 and $905, respectively 57,113 53,132 Inventory 8,617 7,419 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,852 8,408 Total current assets 123,276 113,353 Property, plant and equipment, net 419,981 412,516 Intangible assets, net 94,556 93,933 Goodwill 224,482 223,581 Right-of-use operating lease assets 23,289 22,943 Other non-current assets 10,701 11,195 Deferred financing costs 1,757 2,021 Total assets $ 898,042 $ 879,542 Current liabilities: Revolving loan $ 583 $ - Operating lease obligations, current portion 5,223 4,851 Accounts payable 15,187 6,267 Accrued payroll and payroll expenses 12,587 11,973 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 36,271 28,730 Income taxes payable 1,335 463 Total current liabilities 71,186 52,284 Long term debt, net of discount for deferred financing costs 418,459 417,891 Operating lease obligations, non-current 18,634 18,659 Deferred income taxes 90,986 89,431 Other non-current liabilities 11,138 11,488 Total liabilities 610,403 589,753 Zero-dividend convertible perpetual preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,450,980 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025 25,000 25,000 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 50,392,680 and 51,272,503 issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 391,520 389,880 Treasury stock (48,906 ) (41,687 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,912 1,589 Accumulated deficit (84,893 ) (84,999 ) Total stockholders' equity 262,639 264,789 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 898,042 $ 879,542









Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 106,796 $ 93,958 $ 197,357 $ 180,404 Cost of operations 65,538 57,776 124,135 112,987 Gross profit 41,258 36,182 73,222 67,417 General and administrative expenses 29,200 27,922 56,659 55,672 Income from operations 12,058 8,260 16,563 11,745 Other income (expense): Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs (8,429 ) (8,554 ) (16,826 ) (14,769 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (1,392 ) Interest income 220 260 535 673 Other income, net 36 28 69 62 Total other expense (8,173 ) (8,266 ) (16,222 ) (15,426 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 3,885 (6 ) 341 (3,681 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,337 (2 ) 235 (1,038 ) Net income (loss) 2,548 (4 ) 106 (2,643 ) Less accretion of liquidation preference on preferred stock (427 ) (426 ) (868 ) (865 ) Income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 2,121 $ (430 ) $ (762 ) $ (3,508 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 50,528 52,699 50,772 52,875 Diluted 51,010 52,699 50,772 52,875 Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 )









Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended April 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ 106 $ (2,643 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash operating lease expense 2,551 2,575 Foreign currency adjustments (117 ) (54 ) Depreciation 20,883 20,726 Deferred income taxes (316 ) (2,706 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 832 896 Amortization of intangible assets 4,925 6,058 Stock-based compensation expense 1,640 905 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,392 Net gain on the sale of property, plant and equipment (848 ) (188 ) Other operating activities (167 ) (46 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (1,476 ) 8,407 Inventory (986 ) (130 ) Other operating assets 1,156 (6,297 ) Accounts payable 2,780 4,296 Other operating liabilities (1,466 ) (2,424 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 29,497 30,767 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (19,609 ) (19,491 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,674 3,232 Acquisition of net assets, net of cash acquired - Templant (11,150 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (28,085 ) (16,259 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds on long term debt - 425,000 Payments on long term debt - (375,000 ) Proceeds on revolving loan 116,891 124,474 Payments on revolving loan (116,314 ) (124,494 ) Dividends paid - (53,132 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - (8,153 ) Purchase of treasury stock (7,163 ) (8,508 ) Other financing activities (740 ) (136 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,326 ) (19,949 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash 214 188 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,700 ) (5,253 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 44,394 43,041 End of period $ 38,694 $ 37,788





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Segment Revenue





Three Months Ended April 30, Change (in thousands, unless otherwise stated) 2026 2025 $ % U.S. Concrete Pumping 71,530 $ 62,109 $ 9,421 15.2 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services(1) 20,344 18,057 2,287 12.7 % U.K. Operations 14,922 13,792 1,130 8.2 % Total revenue $ 106,796 $ 93,958 $ 12,838 13.7 %

(1) For the three months ended April 30, 2026, intersegment revenue of approximately $30,000 is excluded. For the three months ended April 30, 2025, intersegment revenue of $0.1 million is excluded.





Six Months Ended April 30, Change (in thousands, unless otherwise stated) 2026 2025 $ % U.S. Concrete Pumping $ 131,471 $ 119,022 $ 12,449 10.5 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services(1) 38,416 34,750 3,666 10.5 % U.K. Operations 27,470 26,632 838 3.1 % Total revenue $ 197,357 $ 180,404 $ 16,953 9.4 %

(1) For the six months ended April 30, 2026, intersegment revenue of $0.1 million is excluded. For the six months ended April 30, 2025, intersegment revenue of $0.2 million is excluded.





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss)

Net Income (Loss) Three Months Ended April 30, Change (in thousands, unless otherwise stated) 2026 2025 $ % U.S. Concrete Pumping $ 715 $ (1,601 ) $ 2,316 * U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 1,913 1,202 711 59.2 % U.K. Operations (80 ) 395 (475 ) * Total $ 2,548 $ (4 ) $ 2,552 * *Change is not meaningful Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended April 30, Change (in thousands, unless otherwise stated) 2026 2025 $ % U.S. Concrete Pumping $ 15,630 $ 12,663 $ 2,967 23.4 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 7,703 6,655 1,048 15.7 % U.K. Operations 3,071 3,179 (108 ) (3.4 )% Total $ 26,404 $ 22,497 $ 3,907 17.4 %





Net Income (Loss) Six Months Ended April 30, Change (in thousands, unless otherwise stated) 2026 2025 $ % U.S. Concrete Pumping $ (2,037 ) $ (4,681 ) $ 2,644 56.5 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 2,565 1,426 1,139 79.9 % U.K. Operations (422 ) 612 (1,034 ) * Total $ 106 $ (2,643 ) $ 2,749 104.0 % *Change is not meaningful Adjusted EBITDA Six Months Ended April 30, Change (in thousands, unless otherwise stated) 2026 2025 $ % U.S. Concrete Pumping $ 25,285 $ 21,800 $ 3,485 16.0 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 13,772 11,701 2,071 17.7 % U.K. Operations 5,373 6,007 (634 ) (10.6 )% Total $ 44,430 $ 39,508 $ 4,922 12.5 %





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Performance





(dollars in millions) Revenue Net Income Adjusted EBITDA1 Capital Expenditures2 Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures Earnings Per Diluted Share Q1 2025 $ 86 $ (3 ) $ 17 $ 4 $ 13 $ (0.06 ) Q2 2025 $ 94 $ - $ 22 $ 12 $ 10 $ (0.01 ) Q3 2025 $ 104 $ 4 $ 27 $ 12 $ 15 $ 0.07 Q4 2025 $ 109 $ 5 $ 31 $ 9 $ 22 $ 0.09 Q1 2026 $ 91 $ (2 ) $ 18 $ 8 $ 10 $ (0.06 ) Q2 2026 $ 107 $ 3 $ 26 $ 20 $ 6 $ 0.04 ¹ Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a discussion of the definition of this measure and reconciliation of such measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. 2Information on M&A or growth investments included in net capital expenditures have been included for relevant quarters below: *Q1 2025 capex includes approximately $2 million growth investment. *Q2 2025 capex includes approximately $2 million growth investment. *Q3 2025 capex includes approximately $3 million growth investment. *Q4 2025 capex includes approximately $2 million growth investment. *Q1 2026 capex includes approximately $5 million M&A and $1 million growth investment. *Q2 2026 capex includes approximately $11 million M&A and $3 million growth investment.









Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Reported EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 2,548 $ (4 ) $ 106 $ (2,643 ) Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income 8,209 8,294 16,291 14,096 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,337 (2 ) 235 (1,038 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,880 13,584 25,808 26,784 EBITDA 24,974 21,872 42,440 37,199 Transaction expenses 295 2 326 2 Loss on debt extinguishment - - - 1,392 Stock based compensation 1,022 538 1,640 905 Other income, net (36 ) (28 ) (69 ) (62 ) Other adjustments 148 113 93 72 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,403 $ 22,497 $ 44,430 $ 39,508 U.S. Concrete Pumping Net income (loss) $ 715 $ (1,601 ) $ (2,037 ) $ (4,681 ) Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income 5,160 5,211 10,018 8,522 Income tax expense (benefit) 657 (482 ) (593 ) (1,662 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,327 9,006 16,749 18,081 EBITDA 14,859 12,134 24,137 20,260 Transaction expenses 3 1 23 1 Loss on debt extinguishment - - - 862 Stock based compensation 705 371 1,113 609 Other income, net (5 ) (4 ) (6 ) (18 ) Other adjustments 68 161 18 86 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,630 $ 12,663 $ 25,285 $ 21,800 U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services Net income $ 1,913 $ 1,202 $ 2,565 $ 1,426 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income 2,291 2,369 4,756 4,141 Income tax expense 679 332 984 415 Depreciation and amortization 2,451 2,651 4,894 4,927 EBITDA 7,334 6,554 13,199 10,909 Transaction expenses 1 1 12 1 Loss on debt extinguishment - - - 530 Stock based compensation 317 167 527 296 Other income, net (12 ) (12 ) (24 ) (14 ) Other adjustments 63 (55 ) 58 (21 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,703 $ 6,655 $ 13,772 $ 11,701





Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 U.K. Operations Net income (loss) $ (80 ) $ 395 $ (422 ) $ 612 Interest expense, net 758 714 1,517 1,433 Income tax expense (benefit) 2 148 (156 ) 209 Depreciation and amortization 2,102 1,927 4,165 3,776 EBITDA 2,782 3,184 5,104 6,030 Transaction expenses 291 - 291 - Other income, net (19 ) (12 ) (39 ) (30 ) Other adjustments 17 7 17 7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,071 $ 3,179 $ 5,373 $ 6,007









Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Debt April 30, July 31, October 31, January 31, April 30, (in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2026 2026 Senior Notes 425,000 425,000 425,000 425,000 425,000 Revolving loan draws outstanding - - - - 583 Less: Cash (37,788 ) (41,001 ) (44,394 ) (53,015 ) (38,694 ) Net debt $ 387,212 $ 383,999 $ 380,606 $ 371,985 $ 386,889









Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Historical Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands) Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Consolidated Net income (loss) $ (2,639 ) $ (4 ) $ 3,699 $ 5,317 $ (2,442 ) $ 2,548 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net of interest income 5,802 8,294 8,126 8,200 8,082 8,209 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,036 ) (2 ) 1,333 3,384 (1,102 ) 1,337 Depreciation and amortization 13,200 13,584 13,638 13,121 12,928 12,880 EBITDA 15,327 21,872 26,796 30,022 17,466 24,974 Transaction expenses - 2 - 1 31 295 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,392 - - - - - Stock based compensation 367 538 526 617 618 1,022 Other expense (income), net (34 ) (28 ) (228 ) (45 ) (33 ) (36 ) Other adjustments (41 ) 113 (251 ) 71 (57 ) 148 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,011 $ 22,497 $ 26,843 $ 30,666 $ 18,025 $ 26,403



