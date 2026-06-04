Reliance, Inc. Announces Participation at the Wells Fargo 16th Annual Industrials & Materials Conference

PHOENIX, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) announced today that Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Koch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the Wells Fargo 16th Annual Industrials & Materials Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. Reliance is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 9th at 3:45 p.m. CT.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.reliance.com. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Reliance, Inc.

Founded in 1939, Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 310 locations in 41 states and 10 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2025, Reliance’s average order size was $3,120, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing, and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at reliance.com.

CONTACT:

(213) 576-2428

investor@reliance.com

or Addo Investor Relations

(310) 829-5400